Who Wins out at Cornerback for Georgia?

One of the weakest positions in terms of experience for Georgia heading into the offseason looks to be back in the strength column.

Georgia Football entered the offseason with a big problem on their hands at cornerback. Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Mark Webb, and DJ Daniel all declared for the NFL Draft, while Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami. Those five defensive backs accounted for the strong majority of snaps taken in the secondary.

In fact, Georgia was left without any starting experience. Even though the Dawgs have recruited well at cornerback over the last few seasons, most of those young guys have never had the chance to start in Athens. For example, former five-star Kelee Ringo sat out his freshman season after surgery to repair a torn labrum. At the same time, another blue-chip prospect in Jalen Kimber was buried on the depth chart.

There was never a question of talent at the position; the real question was the experience. Kirby Smart would answer that question in June with the addition of former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick. Kendrick is a former All-ACC first-team cornerback who brings a ton of experience in the regular season and the playoffs.

Kendrick's arrival in Athens means that he will likely be the number one cornerback on the roster heading into 2021. Meaning he will likely win that opportunity going up against freshmen and inexperienced reserve players.

That leaves a handful of younger, less experienced corners battling it out to play opposite of Kendrick. Ameer Speed is the oldest option out of them all; after spending the past three seasons in a reserve role, he will be among those looking for a spot.

Speed and redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber were the two first-team cornerbacks on G-Day. Both showed promise going up against the first-team offense. At the same time, Kelee Ringo was on the second-team defense after the absence of true freshman Nyland Green. Green missed the G-Day scrimmage for a non-injury related reason, presumed to be covid related.

Green and Ringo came to Athens as highly touted blue-chip cornerbacks who were two of the best defensive backs in their respective classes. As mentioned previously, Ringo would not see action in 2020 after surgery to repair his labrum but was able to practice and dress out for the Peach Bowl.

With a year to just fully focus on learning the playbook and taking mental reps from the sideline, Ringo will be a step ahead of the freshman Green in that aspect. Ringo brings all the physical tools as a corner, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, who is one of the fastest players on the team as a picture of his speed was during an offseason workout was posted at 21 miles per hour.

While the hype is high surrounding the redshirt freshman corner, Ringo will finally have his chance to prove himself in 2021. Just like former four-star defensive back Nyland Green out of Covington, Georgia.

Green was one of sixteen early enrollees this winter, and sources say the former Newton High School standout measured in at nearly 6-foot-3 and ran in the 4.4 range during the Georgia mock pro day this summer. Green is a lengthy corner with elite-level ball skills. Green is your typical man-to-man corner who will like to jam his opponent at the line of scrimmage, and when the ball is in the air, he will look to make a play on the football.

There is no doubting Green's ability as an athlete who is not only a corner; Green could even cross-train at safety as well at some point in his career in Athens.

The transfer of Derion Kendrick from Clemson looks to be a smart one on Georgia's end as it now gives them experience at corner that they really didn't have heading into spring practice. Kendrick will likely be the mainstay on one side of the field for Georgia like Eric Stokes was before him, with multiple guys rotating in and out on the opposite side early on in the season to see who fits best.

