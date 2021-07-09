De'Nylon Morrissette Quickly Becoming Fan Favorite

Georgia's only receiver commit in the 2022 class is turning into a lead recruiter for the Dawgs through social media.

Four-star receiver out of North Cobb is a leader in every sense of the word. When De'Nylon Morrissette decided that following the 2020 GHSA football season at Brookwood High School, his junior season, that he wanted to transfer schools, that didn't stop the four-star from attending Brookwood's voluntary offseason workouts.

If that doesn't speak volumes about the kind of leader and character Morrissette is, then what does? While De'Nylon is a four-star receiver, one of the best there is in the country as of right now, he doesn't use his social media like many others would if they were in his shoes.

It was very well known that Alabama was very interested in the then Brookwood receiver. The interest was mutual between Morrissette and the Tide. In addition, everyone witnessed the stuff that Steve Sarkisian's offense was doing with guys like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and John Metchie. If you are a top receiver in high school, there is no doubt that the Tide would be considered a dream school after their recent success with sending receivers to the NFL.

In an interview with SI Dawg Daily's Brooks Austin, the four-star receiver went as far as to say he was a "huge fan" of Alabama.

"I'm a huge Alabama fan . . . The coaches at UGA changed that completely for me. I can feel how much love the coaches actually have for me and I can tell it's not fake."

De'Nylon would later state that because of how the coaches recruited him at Georgia, guys like Cortez Hankton, Todd Monken, and even Kirby Smart made him feel "completely" different, the four-star receiver could tell Georgia's interest wasn't "fake."

Georgia gaining the commitment from De'Nylon was a huge win on the talent and potential side of things and the recruiting front. De'Nylon, ever since committing, has made it his priority to bring guys with him.

The North Cobb product spends his time tweeting at fellow recruits trying to increase their interest in Georgia, whether Kojo Antwi, Kamari Wilson, or Branson Robinson; countless tweets have been sent out by Morrissette trying to recruit other guys to come to Athens.

De'Nylon further proves that you don't have to be the "first one in the boat" to be considered the "lead Dawg." If you are fully committed to the G and making Georgia better by bringing guys with you then that is the true mark of a "lead Dawg."

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.