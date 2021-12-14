Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    BREAKING: Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia

    Georgia has added their 27th commitment in 2022 just one day before early national signing day as former cornerback Daylen Everette has pledged his services to the Bulldogs.
    Author:

    Georgia has added their 27th commitment in the class of 2022 just one day before early national signing day as former Clemson cornerback commit Daylen Everette has pledged his services to the Bulldogs. 

    Everette committed to the Tigers back during the summer but following the departure of long time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, Everette backed off his pledge to Clemson and began talks again with Georgia. 

    The Bulldogs were a heavy player early in the process with Everette's decision originally coming down to Georgia, North Carolina, and Clemson. It appears based on Everette's announcement hours before the kick off early national signing day, it's the Bulldogs who finish the cycle with Everette firmly entrenched within the class. 

    2022 Recruiting Class

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • Julian Humphrey, CB
    • CJ Smith, WR
    • Daylen Everette, CB
    • Mykel Williams, DE
    • Alliou Bah, OL
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Jahiem Singletary, CB
    • Shone Washington, DT
    • Bear Alexander, DT
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    5D2D807B-E005-422D-8135-7E2E5CDDE9E2
    News

    BREAKING: Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia

    just now
    AA5815E7-6E38-478F-BDBC-2117040F147A
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Georgia Gets Their Speedster

    3 hours ago
    e65a5b37-1d40-4f0b-bec7-4f0f40ed529e
    Recruiting

    What to Expect: Early National Signing Day Projections

    6 hours ago
    59F2409C-7FE1-4D66-9014-FBDCCB78C419
    News

    JUST IN: South Carolina Pulls Off Two Transfer Portal Additions

    18 hours ago
    CE26F42F-B4E0-4F9B-9B34-0DAE7B94869C
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Georgia Flips Legacy Offensive Lineman

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17155335
    News

    LATEST: UGA to Get into the Tank Sweepstakes

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17292180
    News

    Kirby Smart, Accustom to Rebuilding

    Dec 13, 2021
    E08C11AF-AEDE-408F-B24B-297700EAD597
    News

    Lanning Becomes Fourth Head Coach in a Growing Coaching Tree

    Dec 12, 2021