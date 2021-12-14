BREAKING: Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia

Georgia has added their 27th commitment in 2022 just one day before early national signing day as former cornerback Daylen Everette has pledged his services to the Bulldogs.

Georgia has added their 27th commitment in the class of 2022 just one day before early national signing day as former Clemson cornerback commit Daylen Everette has pledged his services to the Bulldogs.

Everette committed to the Tigers back during the summer but following the departure of long time defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, Everette backed off his pledge to Clemson and began talks again with Georgia.

The Bulldogs were a heavy player early in the process with Everette's decision originally coming down to Georgia, North Carolina, and Clemson. It appears based on Everette's announcement hours before the kick off early national signing day, it's the Bulldogs who finish the cycle with Everette firmly entrenched within the class.

2022 Recruiting Class

Gunner Stockton, QB

Julian Humphrey, CB

CJ Smith, WR

Daylen Everette, CB

Mykel Williams, DE

Alliou Bah, OL

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Jahiem Singletary, CB

Shone Washington, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

