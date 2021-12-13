JUST IN: Georgia Flips Legacy Offensive Lineman

Drew Bobo Flips From Auburn to Georgia
With the countdowns to national early signing day just days away, this coming Wednesday in fact, Georgia will bring a ton of momentum as they look to lock down a potential number one ranked class.
With commitments for Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, Oscar Delp, and Shone Washington, coming recently there has been no sign of slowing down for this year’s class. Even with the impending departure of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, as he takes the head coaching job at Oregon, Georgia received affirmation from many of it’s recruits on the defensive side of the ball on Sum
Georgia landed yet another commitment on Monday, this time a legacy commit for the Bulldogs from an offensive linemen. Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback and later offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, announced he would be flipping his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to Georgia.
A three-star offensive tackle out of Auburn, Alabama, according to 247Sports is just the third offensive linemen to land in Georgia’s class.
Read More
Georgia 2022 Recruiting Class
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- CB, Julian Humphrey
- DE, Mykel Williams
- OL, Alliou Bah
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Cole Speer, WR
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Jacob Hood, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Jordan James, RB
- Tyre West, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Brett Thorson, K
You Might Also Like:
- George Pickens Taking "A Few More Reps"
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech
- Kirby Smart Offers Update On Kendall Milton
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.