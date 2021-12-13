JUST IN: Georgia Flips Legacy Offensive Lineman

With the countdowns to national early signing day just days away, this coming Wednesday in fact, Georgia will bring a ton of momentum as they look to lock down a potential number one ranked class.

With commitments for Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, Oscar Delp, and Shone Washington, coming recently there has been no sign of slowing down for this year’s class. Even with the impending departure of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, as he takes the head coaching job at Oregon, Georgia received affirmation from many of it’s recruits on the defensive side of the ball on Sum

Georgia landed yet another commitment on Monday, this time a legacy commit for the Bulldogs from an offensive linemen. Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback and later offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, announced he would be flipping his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to Georgia.

A three-star offensive tackle out of Auburn, Alabama, according to 247Sports is just the third offensive linemen to land in Georgia’s class.

Georgia 2022 Recruiting Class