Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Drew Bobo Flips From Auburn to Georgia

    Drew Bobo just announced his flip from Auburn to Georgia.
    Author:

    With the countdowns to national early signing day just days away, this coming Wednesday in fact, Georgia will bring a ton of momentum as they look to lock down a potential number one ranked class. 

    With commitments for Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, Oscar Delp, and Shone Washington, coming recently there has been no sign of slowing down for this year’s class. Even with the impending departure of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, as he takes the head coaching job at Oregon, Georgia received affirmation from many of it’s recruits on the defensive side of the ball on Sum

    Georgia landed yet another commitment on Monday, this time a legacy commit for the Bulldogs from an offensive linemen. Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback and later offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, announced he would be flipping his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to Georgia. 

    A three-star offensive tackle out of Auburn, Alabama, according to 247Sports is just the third offensive linemen to land in Georgia’s class.

    Read More

    Georgia 2022 Recruiting Class

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • CB, Julian Humphrey
    • DE, Mykel Williams
    • OL, Alliou Bah
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

    CE26F42F-B4E0-4F9B-9B34-0DAE7B94869C
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Georgia Flips Legacy Offensive Lineman

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17155335
    News

    LATEST: UGA to Get into the Tank Sweepstakes

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17292180
    News

    Kirby Smart, Accustom to Rebuilding

    10 hours ago
    E08C11AF-AEDE-408F-B24B-297700EAD597
    News

    Lanning Becomes Fourth Head Coach in a Growing Coaching Tree

    Dec 12, 2021
    9C308178-B6A2-4CC1-918E-C56746DC8E6A
    News

    JUST IN: Lanning to Stay on for CFP, Succession Plan Revealed

    Dec 11, 2021
    85D5FC31-A4FF-4741-824C-C32230CD1CD7
    News

    BREAKING: Dan Lanning to Become Oregon Head Coach

    Dec 11, 2021
    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1080-X2
    News

    REPORT: Dan Lanning Leaving Georgia for Oregon Job

    Dec 10, 2021
    443392B7-5CC4-49B7-B955-F5B260DD789A
    News

    Georgia's Most Wanted - Can UGA Close 2022 Strong?

    Dec 10, 2021