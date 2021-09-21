Defensive Progress Report: South Carolina Exposes an Issue

Georgia continued their dominance through the first three games; the 40-13 win over South Carolina was the SEC opener for both teams and sees the Dawgs move to 3-0, number two in the country in the latest AP poll, only behind Alabama.

Defensive Line: A

After the complete dismantling of the Clemson offensive line, the Georgia defensive line continues to receive hype and praise from all over. Many have gone on record and said that this is the best defense Georgia has ever had, and a significant part of that praise is because of the defensive line's play.

Georgia bounced back with yet another physical showing after a down performance against UAB, where the Blazers found more success running the football than many would've liked. Georgia racked up three sacks, five quarterback pressures, and five tackles for a loss. In addition, the Bulldogs continually caused pressure up front against the South Carolina offense in the passing game and took away the run.

The Gamecocks were able to muster 82 yards rushing, averaging 2.4 yards per carry. Which led to this glorious soundbite from South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

Linebackers: A

Scouts and draft experts continue to rave about Channing Tindall this season after barely seeing the former Columbia, South Carolina native in his first three seasons in the red and black. Tindall's speed and athleticism jump off the screen when he is chasing down ball carriers; the senior backer managed seven tackles on Saturday, second behind Nolan Smith at eight.

When Tindall is leading the linebacker in tackles over Nakobe Dean, that means that Glenn Schumann is doing something right in that inside linebacker's room.

Secondary: B-

The Georgia secondary was tested for the first time this season against South Carolina. The Gamecocks exploited a hole in the Georgia secondary early, hurrying up and taking shots down the field. Both senior defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Ameer Speed got burned on shots downfield by Josh Vann, who scored the only touchdown on Saturday.

Other teams down the line that can hit those shots consistently may exploit that potential weakness in the defense going against high tempo.

