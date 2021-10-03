Defensive Progress Report: Dawgs Defense Stifles Hawgs Offense

How did the Georgia defense grade following the win over Arkansas?

Following Georgia's convincing 37-0 win over the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, we here at Dawgs Daily bring you the report card for the offense.

Defensive Line: A

Saturday brought another physically dominating performance from the defensive line. The front seven has been the story all season for Georgia's defense; with a returning cast of upperclassmen, they've performed to expectations and, in some cases, exceeded those lofty expectations.

Dealing with the threat of a running quarterback like KJ Jefferson and an explosive running attack could've made it difficult for Georgia to contain both facets of the attack. But as it turned out, the front seven held Jefferson to just five yards on the ground with four sacks.

Linebackers: A

As stated above, Georgia's front seven is the story in 2021, the win over Arkansas, another top-10 opponent, was no different. Nakobe Dean finished with four tackles and two sacks, while his running mates Quay Walker and Channing Tindall combined for nine tackles. Off the edge, Adam Anderson accounted for five tackles and a sack, the only sack from the edge rushers on Saturday.

Secondary: A

Georgia's game plan on offense was to run the ball and do it effectively, which makes it surprising that the Razorbacks didn't outgain Georgia passing game by much against a young but growing Georgia secondary. Georgia gave up 162 total yards, and just 87 of that came through the air. Any interception or turnover forced by the secondary could've bumped this up to an A+. Putting that aside, the young secondary continues to make strides every week.

