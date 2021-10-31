Progress Report: Linebackers Earn A+ Grade in Jacksonville

How did Georgia's defense grade out in the win over Florida?

Georgia's defense provided another dominant showing in the 34-7 win over Florida. The last two minutes of the first half proved to be the game's turning point as the defense provided Georgia with some game-changing turnovers.

Defensive Line: A-

Georgia's defensive line showed again why it is one of the best position groups in the country. Georgia ended with a total of seven quarterback pressures, four of those coming from the defensive line of Georgia.

Dealing with a running threat like Anthony Richardson, many questioned if Georgia could strike the right balance of containing the quarterback while still applying pressure. Richardson finished the game after injury with just 26 yards rushing in his first career start. Unfortunately, things weren't much better for his replacement Emory Jones, who scrambled for 22 yards.

The only real negative from the defensive front was the inability to limit the Florida run game effectively. Florida rushed for 161 yards on 31 carries and found ways to keep Jordan Davis off the field on early downs.

Linebackers: A+

If any position group deserved a double A+, it would be the Georgia linebackers. The linebacking core created the most havoc in the win over Florida. Edge rusher Nolan Smith finished the game with two fumble recoveries, an interception, and four tackles, one being for a loss.

Georgia's creative ways of bringing four-man pressures allow for Georgia's edge rushers to help out in coverage more, something that Nolan Smith benefitted from with his first career interception. Nakobe Dean also found a way to make a play on the football; Dean picked off a pass from Richardson late in the second quarter and returned it 50-yards for a touchdown.

The turnovers from Dean and Smith overshadowed the strong performances from Quay Walker, Adam Anderson, and Channing Tindall. Walker finished the game with 13 tackles.

Secondary: A

Georgia's young secondary continues to evolve week after week as they gain experience. Florida's air attack was limited to just 194 yards passing with two turnovers off interceptions.

Georgia didn't give up many explosive plays through the air, but the miscommunication between Kelee Ringo and Latavious Brini on Florida's scoring drive ultimately held the secondary back from getting an A+.

