Georgia has a plethora of players currently on NFL Rosters. From quarterback to defensive back, offensive line to special teams, there are plenty of former Bulldogs representing in the National Football League.

However, what they are perhaps known for the most is the litany of NFL-caliber running backs they've produced over recent time. Zamir White (Raiders) and James Cook (Bills) are the two new faces to the league, while there are some known stars already in the league, like Nick Chubb with the Browns. An all-pro and three-time pro bowler, Chubb is currently in the discussion for "best running back in the league."

That's a level of play that Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley believes former Georgia great D'Andre Swift can reach.

The Lions are currently being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, a series that follows NFL teams through training camp and through the lead-up to the season. Staley was featured in the second episode, praising Swift but also letting him know where he needs to improve.

"You got to listen to me," Staley told Swift. "You can be the best in the league. You really can. What you gotta do is this, you got to have that dog mentality. You have got to bring that out of you."

Staley then proceeded to show him a practice clip of Swift not exactly finishing the run on tape. Staley continued to coach, and coach hard, "You have to be greedy for every yard you get. That's the mentality. Every yard out there is mine, and I'll won't be satisfied."

Swift's ability to make defenders miss has been what's led to his high levels of success to date, but Staley's attempting to unleash that last mode it seems from Swift's game. He's always been known as a finesse back. Staley appears to be striving to instill a sense of physicality and finish to his gameplay.

Staley would go on in the episode to tell his coaching staff in a staff meeting that he's "Been around some guys, some special ones in space, he's got it."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.