Very few players have had to overcome more injuries than Dominick Blaylock has over his career as a college athlete. Since making his freshman debut with the Bulldogs in 2019, the wideout has only appeared in two games after suffering from two knee injuries.

Now, with the 2022 season nearing its arrival, Blaylock is preparing to embark on his first full season back with the Bulldogs, so will he be able to return as the player he was three years ago?

In 2019, Blaylock caught eighteen passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He was shaping up to be one of the more electric players for the Bulldogs on offense prior to his injuries. With Georgia's offense looking to be on the continuous upward climb, adding a healthy Blaylock could be what the Bulldogs need to continue that trend.

Earlier in the Spring of this year, Coach Smart commended Blaylock for the work he has put in to get himself back to where he was at the start of his career.

“He’s wired in the right way. This kid came up tough. He’s had two older brothers who have helped toughen him up. He didn’t grow up soft, and he’s not afraid of contact. He never complains. If anybody has something to complain about, it would be him. All he does is work.”

Coach Smart himself stated earlier in the offseason that the biggest challenge his wide receiver room is facing heading into the new season is a lack of depth and experience. While Blaylock lacks recent experience, he has appeared in fourteen games over his career and has been around long enough to know what is expected of him on Saturdays.

It's not a question of talent for the Bulldogs' receiver room. They have plenty of it. What they don't have is a surplus of players with prolonged experience at the college level. Which makes Blaylock's return that much more valuable to the Bulldogs.

It's hard enough for players to make a strong comeback after one knee injury, nevertheless two, but players who work as hard as Blaylock has for the past two years, aren't like other players. And because of that, Blaylock could be staring down a remarkable comeback year during his fourth season and at a time when his team needs it most.

