Georgia's Fall Camp Wish List

The Bulldogs are amidst an identity overhaul. They lost over a dozen starters to the professional ranks this past offseason, a common talking point for anyone following the red and black.

This year, Georgia needs several different things to happen if they hope to defend their national title successfully. Some questions will be answered in-season, as live game reps will tell the story better than any off-season programming.

However, they can solve a few problems during fall camp. Georgia kicked off fall activities a week ago and already are discovering who this team will be.

Head coach Kirby Smart has hammered home to players that they are not their predecessors. The 2021 team's dominance isn't necessarily a reflection of the current roster.

Smart isn't disparaging the team; instead, he is trying to instill a fire that prepares these young men for what lies ahead. No complacency. In Smart's words, "This team has nothing to be complacent about. They haven't won anything."

Every Bulldog opponent has their Georgia matchup circled as an opportunity to send a national message, something this program hasn't dealt with in quite some time.

People around the program seem to think this team will learn much about themselves in the coming weeks. Therefore, looming question marks hanging around the program may be resolved.

How smooth will the offensive install be?

Georgia always has talented returners; after all, they recruit better than 99.9% of schools around the country. However, in recent seasons they have hit roadblocks during offensive installation that held them back at the start of the year.

For example, in 2021, Georgia was ravished by injuries on the offensive side of the ball. They lost their best wideout and a projected starter at center before fall camp was out. While they had players eventually fill those roles, it took time to find those replacements.

The Bulldogs are returning their starting quarterback, play caller, three high-quality offensive linemen, and one of the best tight ends in the nation. That is a lot of proven continuity; barring injury, they should have a reasonably smooth installation period.

This process will prove especially important this year. The Bulldogs expect a slight regression on the defensive side of the football, leaving the offense to pick up some slack. Hopefully for Georgia's sake than can experience a smooth preseason offensively for the first time under Todd Monken.

Does someone win the No. 2 corner job?

Corner Kelee Ringo proved everything he needed to last season. He currently sits atop most 2023 NFL mock drafts as the first corner off most boards. While Georgia has a known commodity in Ringo, they have yet to find the Robin to his Batman.

Reports indicate that Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, and Daylen Everette are vying for that starting outside spot. In the past, Smart would give the nod to a veteran; however, none of the three have any real experience. This might not be a question that is answered in camp, it may linger into the season.

All three are talented football players, but their preparation and consistency will be what coaches inside the building look at. The staff plans to use fall camp as a proving ground to let one emerge, but things could remain murky.

Will the team buy-in?

Smart and his staff will always be ready to coach hard and do their best to prepare their players. While their efforts go a long way, ultimately, the players must execute and commit to winning for Georgia to succeed.

Positive vibes surround most teams coming off a national title. While fans have reason to believe the excellent buzz coming out of Athens given the program's track record, we don't fully know how the players are reacting to coaching this offseason.

When the lights come on, we will get a clear indication of what this team's mindset is. Smart has tried to instill that they have to carve out their legacy, that the previous team's successes don't determine their own story in Athens.

