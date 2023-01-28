Skip to main content

Dwight Phillips Jr Commits to Georgia

A 10.30 second 100-meter runner, Phillips is the fastest football player in the state of Georgia, and he's a Georgia Bulldog, committing on Saturday afternoon.

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long. 

Though perhaps the No. 1 reason Georgia is a top-5 coaching job in all of America and likely will be for quite some time is the proximity to talent. Georgia is within a five-hour drive of a considerably large portion of the nation's best football players. 

That sentiment has proven true for some time now, but perhaps the class of 2024 is arguably the deepest and most talent-rich slate of Peach State products we've arguably ever seen. Forty-one players from the state of Georgia are now ranked in the Top-300 in the latest ESPN Rankings for the class of 2024. That's 13.6% of the nation's best players residing in the state of Georgia, with 16 ranking inside the top-100.

Though one of those peach-state products that's just outside of that top-100 is Dwight Phillips Jr. A 10.30-second 100-meter runner, Phillips is the fastest football player in the state of Georgia, and he's a Georgia Bulldog, committing on Saturday afternoon. 

