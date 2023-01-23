A Look at Georgia's Potential 2023 Depth Chart

Georgia is all too familiar with replacing talent and production. The Bulldogs has a record 15 players drafted this past year.

This time around, Georgia isn't losing quite as much, but what they did lose will be tough to replace. Stetson Bennett is gone after setting Georgia's single-season passing record; Kelee Ringo will leave a void at corner; Christopher Smith will be hard to replace at safety; Jalen Carter's impact will be nearly impossible to replicate.

So what will Georgia look like when they roll out on to the field against UT-Martin on September 2nd? We put together a potential 2-deep depth chart for Georgia Football in 2023.

Potential 2023 Georgia Football Depth Chart

Obviously the quarterback battle will be the biggest topic, but with Carson Beck's level of play, it might not be the tightest position battle.

The most hotly contested position may be the STAR (Nickle) spot. Yes, Javon Bullard solidified himself as a fan-favorite playmaker for Georgia, but the competition is fierce. Tykee Smith was a 2nd Team AP All-American for West Virginia in 2020. Texas A.M.-transfer Smoke Bouie will create some buzz as well. We've seen Kirby Smart rotate through this position a lot in the past, and he certainly won't be afraid to make a change in 2023 of he feels like it gives his defense a better chance.

The corner opposite of Kamari Lassiter will be fascinating to watch. Nyland Green and Daylen Everette seem like the front-runners, but 5-star freshman A.J. Harris will certainly make a push.

Georgia's front-seven seems pretty locked down, but Chaz Chambliss will have to push to keep his starting spot at JACK.

Offensively, the biggest battle will probably be at right tackle. With Warren McClendon and Broderick Jones off to the NFL Draft, it seems likely that Amarius Mims will transition over to left tackle. Look for Earnest Greene and 5-star freshman Monroe Freeling to be the early favorites.

Wide receiver could be a battle, but all the guys shown above will play. Who takes over at X for Adonai Mitchell (now a Texas Longhorn) will be interesting. We'll have to wait and see how the RaRa Thomas legal situation plays out, but Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made big strides this year.

Jared Zirkel, Henry Bates, Matthew Sumlin, and Peyton Woodring will all be in the race to replace kicker Jack Podlesny.

Georgia certainly isn't lacking for talent, and fans should be encouraged by the fact that there are more battles for starting jobs than glaring positions of need. This spring should be a fun one.

