Georgia Transfer Lineman Finds new Home

Former Georgia offensive lineman, Jacob Hood has announced that he will be playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season

As the college football offseason progresses, and rosters continue to change. Another former Georgia Bulldogs player has found a new home via the transfer portal, as offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced on his twitter today that he will joining new head coach Matt Rhule in Nebraska for the 2023 season. 

Hood, a former 4 star recruit from the 2022 class, did not see the field much in his freshman year and likely transferred as a result. He is the 3rd former Bulldog to transfer to Nebraska this season (joinArik Gilbert & MJ Sherman). 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
  • WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023
  • C, Sedrick Van-Pran will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Nebraska)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

