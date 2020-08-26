SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk+
Search

Ed Orgeron Throws Cross Words At Georgia Following Recruits Visiting Campus

Brooks Austin

Recruiting is a machine in college football that never really stops. Even when a world-wide pandemic hits, coaches regroup, rethink, and restrategize ways to communicate and talk with prospects all across the country. 

With the NCAA placing restrictions on in-person visits, not only can coaches not take trips to high schools or player's homes, but they can not host players on campus for sanctioned visits. 

However, nothing in the rules that the NCAA has laid out says players are not allowed to visit campus on their own. There's nothing stopping Brock Bowers from flying from Napa, California to Atlanta and taking a drive up SR 316 to visit downtown Athens and walk around town. 

Prospects are not allowed to enter football facilities while on campus, they are not allowed to fund the trip, and they are not allowed to have any in-person contact during the trip. 

Ed Orgeron doesn't like this happening. Not one bit. In fact, he made it a point during his press conference this week to make sure everyone, including the NCAA knew he didn't like it. 

When asked about players taking visits to other schools Orgeron stated: 

"We have not done that. Obviously, we want to follow the rules, I’m not gonna comment on other stuff. Let’s see how the NCAA handles it, but I think it’s getting, it’s pushing the line a little bit."

Now, obviously it's not a coincidence that these comments come in Orgeron's first opportunity in front of a microphone following two of LSU's top remaining targets, Foreman and Maason Smith, were in Athens. 

The thing is though, it's not against the rules, as long as the football program did not fund the trip, and no coaches interacted with the players while on campus. Nothing is stopping Brock Vandagriff from walking around downtown with some of the nation's top prospects. Nothing. 

If it were against the rules, you can go ahead and take these issues up with Tennessee, who has seen Amarius Mims and Nyland Green along with countless others take trips to Knoxville on consecutive weekends. You can take them up with Oklahoma. You can take these issues up with just about everyone except LSU apparently. 

And to Orgeron's credit, up until this point, a source close to the situation tells Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Maason Smith hasn't been on campus in Baton Rouge since all of these restrictions were put into place. So, he's not exactly lying, but it doesn't mean he isn't whining. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Room - How Azeez Ojulari Can Improve in 2020

Azeez Ojulari is entering his redshirt sophomore season for the University of Georgia. Another year as a leader, Ojulari has some things to improve on.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Road to Atlanta - Auburn & Tennessee Preview

Brooks Austin and Blayne Gilmer of Dawgs Daily on SI.com breakdown the 2nd and 3rd games. Auburn and Tennessee both come to Athens in 2020.

BGilmer18

A Member of the Potential 'Super Class' On the Horizon

Bradyn Joiner is a mammoth guard from Oxford, Alabama. The big man is coveted nationally and Georgia recently offered. Joiner considers UGA a dream school.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Film Review: What Does De'Jahn Warren Bring to Georgia?

De'Jahn Warren announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. We take a look at what this JUCO Corner brings to the program.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What We Learned About Georgia's Offense From Todd Monken

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke with the media today and we learned a bit about his offense heading into the second week of camp.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte named to AP 1st team All-American List

Georgia football safety Richard LeCounte makes the preseason All-American first team and will look to build on that heading into the 2020 college football season

Jonathan Williams

Georgia can defend it's SI Recruiting Title, but it's going to take some closing

SI All-American recently released its first SI99 rankings. Georgia football has five commits on the list and is looking to perhaps double that total before signing day.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Todd Monken Discusses Offense

Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday. He discussed the new offense and what he's looking forward to.

Brooks Austin

Photo Gallery From Monday's Practice

Georgia was back on the practice field in full pads on Monday. Here's a look at some of the photos provided by Georgia's SID department.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Ranked No. 3 In SI's Still Standing Sixteen

The AP Poll was released on Monday, though it still included the teams that weren't going to play this fall. So, SI ranked the top 16 teams that are.

Brooks Austin