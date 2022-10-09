Do you remember when Daijun Edwards first came to Georgia? There was not a bunch of hype about him. He did not get overwhelming praise that Kendal Milton, or Branson Robinson, or Deandre Swift, or any of many others that have donned the "RBU" logo that is the Power G, got when they arrived in Athens.

Nor has he perhaps gotten the opportunities. There was talk about Edwards transferring and more than once there was a thought that Edwards was not going to become one of the feature backs at Georgia. But one person did not think that, and that was Edwards himself. What transpired today was the culmination of three years of grunt work for the Georgia Running Back.

A lot of times, Edwards was brought in late to finish out games on the often talked about "Kirby Death March" in fourth quarter mopup dutie. But Edwards kept his head down, and kept working and kept getting better. He's the perfect encapsulation of a Kirby Smart football player. He doesn't say much. He just goes about his work, and he works his tail off to the best of his ability.,That work paid off against Auburn. When the chance for Edwards arose to take the bull by the horns, he did not miss. I

nstead, he along with Branson Robinson, broke out for what may have been one of the best games Georgia running backs have had in the last couple of years. Edwards carried the rock 12 times for 83 yards, three touchdowns, and what would have been a fourth touchdown receiving had Warren Ericson not been called on a holding penalty.

Edward's running style is something to behold. He is an all-around balanced back. He has the shiftyness of a James Cook, mixed with the power of a Milton, and the patience of Robinson all melded together. Though when senior running back Kenny McIntosh met with the media following Georgia's win, it was another back that drew the comparison.

"He reminds me a lot of Frank Gore. Dude played in the league forever because he can make people miss."

Although he's not a big back, he proved today that he is fully capable of taking the RB1 reps and not only surviving but thriving if need be. He may not have gotten all of the praise when he first came to Georgia, but rest assured, if he keeps playing games like he played today, he will. Let us here at Dawgs Daily be one of the first to heap it on him. Daijun Edwards is a dude. And it is not about to be a secret much longer.

"You know, that's why we took him out of Moultrie. Everybody we asked would tell us, he's better on the 30th carry than he was on the first. He's been that football player."

