WATCH: Arch Manning Impressed by "We Want Arch" Message From UGA

Quarterback Arch Manning is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class, and his uncle, NFL legend Eli Manning, went on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss Arch's visit to Georgia.

On Monday, NFL legend Eli Manning went on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed his nephew's visit to Georgia. Quarterback Arch Manning is one of the best 2023 recruits in the country, and Eli had some very positive things to say about Arch's visit to Georgia.

Arch Manning is next up for one of the most chronicled families in NFL history. The junior has every top program chasing after him and is dealing with an extraordinary amount of pressure.

Eli talked about how Arch goes about handling his newfound fame and marveled at the 16-year old's approach to both the game of football and life.

"It's fun to watch him, and he's got a good attitude towards everything. I mean, I feel for him. He's got so much pressure, so many expectations. People say, 'I hear your nephew is going to be the best of all of y'all.' I'm like, 'Oh, that's no pressure.' You know, Peyton just went into the Hall of Fame this year."

He was adamant that Arch needs to live in the present and focus on "being a high school football player." Eli said that he has advised Arch to take things one day at a time and enjoy the moment.

Arch and his father, Cooper Manning, visited Georgia over the weekend. The two watched the Bulldogs blow out South Carolina, 40-13.

Georgia's student section got in on the fun, painting out the "We Want Arch" message. Eli confirmed that the Mannings were aware of the message and had this to say about it:

"An aggressive move. I talked to Coop, and Arch was impressed by that. He's not worried about NILs; he's worried about the body paint on the student section."

Georgia feels that the visit went very well and believes that they are in good standing with Arch. His decision will likely come down to a mix of Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss, among others.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.