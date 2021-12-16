Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    BREAKING: Elias Ricks Makes Transfer Decision

    The nation's top free agent in college football, former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks has announced where he will be taking his talents after a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
    Author:

    The nation's top free agent in college football, former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks has announced where he will be taking his talents after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

    According to his social media feeds, Ricks will be finishing his collegiate career at Alabama under Nick Saban. 

    Shortly after one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 class put his name in the transfer portal, he spoke with Greg Biggins of 247Sports to discuss his decision and why he would be leaving LSU after an extraordinary freshmen season, along with what schools the young defensive back would be looking at for his next destination.

    Right off the bat, Ricks spoke about the impact that now out-going head coach Ed Orgeron had on him and his recruitment to Baton Rouge coming out of high school. "Ed Orgeron was the main reason why I committed to LSU out of high school," Ricks said. Orgeron is now coming down his final days as LSU head coach after an announcement earlier this season that the former National Champion head coach will no longer be the head coach in Baton Rouge as the two parties will part ways.

    "Once he left, I knew it was going to be hard to play for a new head coach that I wasn't already familiar with. It's going to be my third defense in three years there as well." 

    Read More

    Now, he's headed to Tuscaloosa. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    usatsi_15307610
    News

    BREAKING: Elias Ricks Makes Transfer Decision

    just now
    A67B0FB3-FCCA-4CCB-81D4-0C7E971EE685
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Marquis Groves-Killebrew Flips Commitment

    47 minutes ago
    A82C48D4-6D73-47A1-8C2A-38A7E53CFF2B
    News

    BREAKING: Georgia Loses In-State Commit to Texas A&M

    50 minutes ago
    C957C347-AD9C-4484-8833-20EAA8F4ED6A
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Deyon Bouie Announces Decision

    2 hours ago
    28B6564A-2751-4747-B6F2-88EBF2D51269
    News

    BREAKING: Marvin Jones Jr Makes His Decision

    4 hours ago
    7F606CB1-5B62-4198-B96A-D80731B585C0
    News

    OFFICIAL: Kamari Wilson Makes College Decision

    4 hours ago
    39413688-57DD-4B14-88EB-18A3C9287C24
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Julian Humphrey is a Dawg

    8 hours ago
    5D2D807B-E005-422D-8135-7E2E5CDDE9E2
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Daylen Everette is a Dawg

    8 hours ago