BREAKING: Elias Ricks Makes Transfer Decision

The nation's top free agent in college football, former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks has announced where he will be taking his talents after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to his social media feeds, Ricks will be finishing his collegiate career at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Shortly after one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 class put his name in the transfer portal, he spoke with Greg Biggins of 247Sports to discuss his decision and why he would be leaving LSU after an extraordinary freshmen season, along with what schools the young defensive back would be looking at for his next destination.

Right off the bat, Ricks spoke about the impact that now out-going head coach Ed Orgeron had on him and his recruitment to Baton Rouge coming out of high school. "Ed Orgeron was the main reason why I committed to LSU out of high school," Ricks said. Orgeron is now coming down his final days as LSU head coach after an announcement earlier this season that the former National Champion head coach will no longer be the head coach in Baton Rouge as the two parties will part ways.

"Once he left, I knew it was going to be hard to play for a new head coach that I wasn't already familiar with. It's going to be my third defense in three years there as well."

Now, he's headed to Tuscaloosa.

