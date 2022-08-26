ESPN Anoints Three Bulldogs As 2023 First-Rounders

Preseason mock drafts dominate the scouting industry, and the worldwide leader in sports just released its initial first-round projection. ESPN mocked the entire first round and included three Georgia Bulldogs.

Fans shouldn't be surprised with any of the names. The Chicago Bears took defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 2 pick, just behind Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. While Anderson seems to be head and shoulders ahead of any other 2023 prospect, most pundits have Carter as the consensus No. 2 player on their boards.

Edge rusher Nolan Smith was next off the board for Georgia, going to Seattle with the No. 9 pick. Smith returned to school for his senior season, and the decision seems to be paying early dividends.

He likely would have been a day-two pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but is routinely a top-10 pick in preseason mock drafts. Smith is the unquestioned vocal leader of this defense, evidenced by his SEC Media Day availability, where he expressed a desire to maintain a high-level defense despite recent departures.

Corner Kelee Ringo came off the board at No. 11 to the Washington Commanders. Ringo was the first corner selected in this mock draft, a trend that started several months ago. The scouting community is enamored with Ringo's physical attributes and envisions him as a sticky man corner on the boundary.

Georgia should have several other names contend for first-round grades. Tackle Broderick Jones routinely sees his name in these mocks, but others, such as tackle Warren McClendon and tight end Arik Gilbert, have chances to become day-one picks.

