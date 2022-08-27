College Football is back, at least for those with a team playing this weekend's "week zero" slate of games. As you all know, the University of Georgia does not take the field for another seven days at 3:30 PM (EST) inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in a "neutral site" game in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach released his predictions for "every college football Power 5 conference," as he has done in the past. Spoiler alert, his College Football Playoff final four include the "most dominant teams" over the last few years, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State.

Schlabach later predicts that the Southeastern Conference will not only have one undefeated team, but two undefeated programs coming out of the 12-week regular season.

Both Alabama and Georgia, the two national championship game finalists a year ago, will be on a collision course come December for the SEC Championship Game, according to Schlabach.

Two years ago, I correctly predicted that Alabama would defeat Georgia in the SEC championship game and that Jalen Hurts would come off the bench to rescue the Crimson Tide. Last year, I predicted correctly that Georgia would lose to Alabama in the SEC championship game but avenge that defeat in the CFP National Championship Game. Both teams will go unbeaten in the regular season again this year. - Mark Schlabach

The ESPN Senior Writer did not end their adding, "The Crimson Tide will win the SEC championship game 31-28 on Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton's winning touchdown catch."

A game-winning touchdown catch by the Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton would be some poetic justice. It would certainly fit in with the past historic storyline-driven moments like Tua Tagovalioa replacing then-starter Jalen Hurts at halftime of the national title game, helping the Tide to a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Bulldogs. Then poetic justice would follow suit for Hurts as he replaced an injured Tagovalioa in the SEC Championship Game, capping off another Alabama come-from-behind victory.

Going off of the scenario predicted by Schlabach, another 12-0 regular season would be welcomed by the fans; another loss in the SECCG may not go down so well, especially if it is a heartbreaking loss as predicted. But, at the very least, a 12-1 finish would mean a second straight playoff appearance.

