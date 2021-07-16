What to Expect from SEC Media Days

Georgia announced that Coach Smart will be joined by starting quarterback JT Daniels and starting nose tackle Jordan Davis, as the trio travel to SEC Media Day.

SEC Media Day is a content creator's dream as it is a three-day event full of quotes and news from coaches all around the SEC. Not only is it the coaches that get to face the media but just a few players for each respective team, handpicked by the head coach himself.

This year Kirby Smart will be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama, with quarterback JT Daniels and nose tackle Jordan Davis. This will be the first time that the trio faces the media since the conclusion of spring practice. Both Daniels and Davis are two of Georgia's most important players in 2021 and will likely face a broad array of questions from the media.

Lots of Questions about the Offense

It is undoubtedly expected to be the most talked-about topic when it is Georgia's turn to face the media. Expectations are high on Georgia in 2021; a big reason is the talent returning offensively for the Dawgs this fall.

The Dawgs return multiple key starters across the board offensively and, on paper, look to be a top 5 offense in 2021. However, after the last four games of 2020, seeing JT Daniels at quarterback lead the Dawgs to an unbeaten finish spurred excitement. Not to mention the offense averaged 486 yards per game while putting up 37 points per game with Daniels as the starter.

The hype will be met by a defensive-minded, Kirby Smart, who, much like he did a year ago in front of the media when talking about the defense, will likely try and temper expectations and preach "keeping the main thing, the main thing."

How Does Georgia Rebound without Pickens?

The injury to Pickens back in March, right at the beginning of spring practice, felt like a big blow to Georgia's hopes of returning to the College Football Playoffs. But, despite his flaws, Pickens is one of the best receivers in college football and has a knack for making explosive plays.

His loss was one that many felt could derail Georgia's offensive success after the chemistry that was built between Daniels and Pickens. Now with Georgia landing former LSU tight end, now converted wide receiver, Arik Gilbert many will wonder how Gilbert affects the outlook in the receiver room.

Additions Through the Transfer Portal

There is no doubt that Georgia was one of the top programs to have benefitted in 2021 due to the transfer portal. The Dawgs landed three top targets through the portal, which looks to have an immediate impact this season.

Arguably none was bigger than the addition of the previously mentioned Arik Gilbert, who many expect to take over at the X-receiver position, vacated by the injury to Pickens. But Gilbert was also joined by former All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick of Clemson and former All-American Nickleback/safety Tykee Smith of West Virginia.

Those three additions all seemed to have answered major questions on Georgia's roster, and we will see them discussed at media day.

Expectations for a Young Defense

Seemingly for the first time under Kirby Smart, the offense noticeably has an advantage in familiarity and returning experience. Unfortunately, the defense lost many key pieces from a year ago and will have to rely on younger, more inexperienced talent to pick up the slack.

While the transfers of Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith seem to have answered a major question in the secondary, the question isn't totally answered in the secondary. With Smart having coached the position for years, he will likely discuss the situation in the secondary at length.

What Started the Unfinished Business Motto?

Both of the players that Smart selected to be available to the media this coming week decided to opt into the #UnfinishedBusiness motto that took over UGA social media following the Peach Bowl.

Daniels impressed in his four games at quarterback and showed off a lot of the potential that many were hoping for when he started as a freshman at USC. At the same time, Jordan Davis continued to be an immovable force, anchoring down the Dawgs defensive line.

Many thought Davis would've been a top defensive lineman if he decided to enter the Draft in 2021. But the Charlotte, North Carolina native, decided to stick around in Athens for one more season, a decision that will draw questions.

Georgia's day in Birmingham looks to be a long one filled with quotes from coach Smart and his players as the Dawgs finally begin to gear up for what seems to be a big 2021 season.

