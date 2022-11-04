"The hay is in the barn."

It's an old farmer's expression, referring to an incoming storm that's brewing near and the fact that the farm is prepared. The hay has been stored in the barn, we are ready.

Well, for the Georgia Bulldogs the preparation is done. They are either ready for the storm that's brewing in the form of the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, or they are not. So, how exactly will they go about beating this Tennessee football team? Here's the game plan.

Gameplan: How Georgia Beats Tennessee

Stop the Run W/O Help

If you're going to stop this Tennessee offense, you have to stop the run first but you have to do so without adding bodies to the box. The moment you feel you can't stop the run with your four down linemen and linebackers and suddenly one of your safeties feels the need to add in on run support is the moment you're giving up explosives deep.

That's the premise of the offense they run. They spread you out, play fast, and make you decide whether or not you're going to stop the run or stop the pass, they don't typically allow you to do both. The only way to accomplish that is to be willing to stand up to the run game without the additional bodies.

Malaki Starks into the Boundary

If you have any chance of keeping Jalin Hyatt from running loose in your backend, you'd better have a safety that can turn, run, and cover. They are known for their stacked or bunched formation into the boundary, it forces safeties and nickelbacks to play off. This allows Hyatt to get a running start toward the defender.

Malaki Starks has proven through just eight games, he just might be one of the best coverage safeties in college football. He can turn, run, and find the football. Hyatt is not an ideal matchup for anyone, nor is this offense, but if there were ever an athlete gifted enough for the task, it's Starks.

Weapons Winning Outside

Tennessee is currently allowing just 97 yards on the ground per game this season, and there's a reason for it. They load the box, they bring at least 5 at all times, and there's a clear dedication to committing people to the run. So much so, that they expose their secondary quite often. They put them in 1on1s with little to no safety help over the top, it's no wonder they are 127th in passing yards allowed per game.

Though if Tennessee is willing to play pressurized, man-to-man, in-your-face defense against Alabama and Bryce Young, you can assume they aren't scared to do it to Georgia or try. Without Adonai Mitchell at 100%, Georgia will need to rely on weapons not named Brock Bowers to win on the outside Saturday.

Blitz Pickup

Tennessee bringing pressure means Georgia's quarterback, offensive line, and running backs have got to be locked into blitz pickup. It's constant and relentless, five at all times. So, not only is it vital to identify the rushers, but you have to be able to win the matchup once you're there. Georgia's allowed just seven sacks on the season, they've managed to keep Stetson Bennett clean for the most part. Additionally, Georgia's center Sedrick Van Pran's ability to get the unit working collectively this season has been obvious. He's been the one mainstay amongst a constantly revolving offensive line for a reason. His leadership and brain are far more important than the first-round physical traits he has.

