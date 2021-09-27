Georgia Favored to Win SEC and National Title

September 27, 2021
Georgia Favorite to Win National Title

Georgia opened the season with a 30% chance to win the National title according to ESPN's FPI, that number has seen a drastic increase.
Georgia opened the year with a 25% chance to win a national championship according to ESPN's FPI. They were behind programs like Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State on the title odds, and after a (4-0) start, things have changed quite a bit. 

Georgia is through one-third of the regular season and they've outscored opponents 166 to 23, an average of 36.2 points per game — the highest in the sport. 

That early-season domination has seen their title odds drastically increase from the start of the season as well. Georgia now has a 50% chance to win the SEC Title according to ESPN's FPI, an 84.7% chance to make the playoffs, and a 36.4% chance to win the national championship. 

Georgia is the odds on favorite to win a national title this season, ahead of even Alabama. The FPI sees college football as a two-team race this season, and that's clear based on their national title odds. 

Chances to win the National Championship:

  • Georgia - 36.4% 
  • Alabama - 34.3% 
  • Oklahoma - 8.8%
  • Michagan - 3.9% 
  • Ohio State - 3.7% 
  • Notre Dame - 2.0%
  • Oregon - 2.0%
  • Florida - 1.9% 

