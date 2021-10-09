Final Thoughts as Auburn Hosts Georgia

Auburn plays host to the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Here are our final thoughts and what to expect.

An early October Matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers will likely never feel quite right for a lot of Georgia fans.

This is the 100th edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and it's just the second time it's been played in early October.

Georgia has the series lead (61-59-8) and is a 15.0 favorite Saturday afternoon on the road. Here are our final thoughts.

Dominance Up Front

Georgia's defensive line has been a sight to see for five straight weeks, and today just might be their best matchup yet. Auburn's offensive line is rather porous and it's Georgia's opportunity to prove that even if you have a quarterback that can evade the rush like Bo Nix, Georgia has plenty of team speed to limit those quarterback scrambles.

We expect the Dawgs to eliminate the run game early on in this matchup and force Bo Nix to beat them by himself and mostly with his creativity, which will likely lead to turnovers.

Stetson Bennett Proves He Can Be Explosive Too

Auburn runs a tremendous amount of man coverage, and despite the fact that JT Daniels is unlikely to play in this matchup, Georgia will expose this defensive backfield from the Tigers. There are too many mismatch opportunities with the skill players that are healthy for Georgia. Not to mention, with the lack of variety from Auburn, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be able to create a few explosive plays by design alone.

Georgia Gets Out Early... Again

Georgia is the nation's best first-quarter football team through five football games this season. They start fast and explosive on the offensive side of the football and the defense remains dominant from opening kick to the final whistle. Those things bode well for a Georgia Football team that's on the road in a historically hostile environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

