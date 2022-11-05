Final Thoughts: Time to Tee it Up in Tennessee vs Georgia

We are mere hours away from College Football's biggest game to date in the 2022 season. As the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers get set to tee it up between the hedges against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

There's been ample analysis at this point. Countless hours were spent dissecting this particular matchup between these two very different football teams.

Georgia, the defending national champions, a 9.0-point favorite at home seem to be the smart pick, though the sport's loudest voices are talking about Tennessee winning, and doing so in a tremendous fashion.

So, after nearly forty articles on this one matchup this week, after dozens of hours of film study over on The Film Guy Network Youtube page, I have a few final thoughts. Essentially what this game boils down to.

Turn Up The Heat

When Kirby Smart talked to the College Gameday crew this morning, he spoke about needing to impact the quarterback and winning your one on ones on the outside in coverage. I believe Georgia plays the run without the extra hats on early downs, but in the game's biggest moments, look for Georgia to try and get after Hendon Hooker.

They cannot allow Hooker to play comfortably for four quarters, they are going to have their moments in this football game where they beat you deep, but he has to stare pressure in the face to do so.

Jalen Carter & Malaki Starks

You need several things to defeat this football team, but you especially need a front-four player that can blow up plays immediately, and you need as many coverage-friendly defensive backs as possible, particularly at the safety position. Georgia has exactly that in the form of Jalen Carter and Malaki Starks.

Carter's ability to wreak havoc and put Tennessee behind the sticks will be the key to getting quick three and outs on the day. As for Starks, well he will likely see Jalin Hyatt at some point on Saturday afternoon, and he's going to have to win that matchup, something that no one to date has been able to do.

Stetson and the Receivers

No one is stopping Brock Bowers, not on the college level. Not without dedicating a tremendous amount of coverage and help. That being said, someone not named Bowers is going to have to take advantage of the insane amount of man to man coverage that the Volunteers play. And when they are open, Stetson Bennett cannot miss his shots. If you're going to score with Tennessee, you're going to need a few more explosives than normal.

