First Look at Arch Manning in a Georgia Uniform

Arch Manning is on his official visit to the University of Georgia this weekend.

In the first of many big recruiting weekends for Georgia Football over the next few weeks, a post to an Instagram story by current class of 2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin has given everyone their first look at Arch Manning in a Georgia uniform.

FUXrJNPWYAMrC07
image0 (1)
image2 (1)
image1 (1)

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that drastically impacted the game of football. First, Archie, an original of his own, creative and athletic, the complete opposite of his two boys. Second, Eli and Peyton are Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch combines both Archie's athletic style and Peyton and Eli's command for the standard pocket passing. Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most professional football fans have grown accustomed to. However, this is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

If a list of top schools is the announcement, Georgia is widely expected to be included among other top schools. Alabama and Texas are the other two contenders that are believed to be in this recruitment. However, sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in September that Texas and Georgia seem to be the frontrunners. 

June 3rd to 5th:

  • Arch Manning, QB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, EDGE
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Caleb Downs, S
  • Jalen Hale, WR
  • Justice Haynes, RB
  • Chris Peal, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
June 10th to 12th:

  • Vic Burley, DE
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Jamaal Jarrett, NT
  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • PJ Adebawore, EDGE

June 17th to 19th:

  • Malik Benson, Juco WR
  • Rueben Owens, RB
  • Javien Toviano, CB
  • Hykeem Williams, WR
  • Whit Weeks, LB
  • Richard Young, RB

June 24th to June 26:

  • Kelby Collins, EDGE
  • Tony Rojas, LB

