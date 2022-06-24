After the Gators lost out on several of their top targets head coach Billy Napier issued an open letter to a upset fanbase.

Billy Napier is just seven months into his tenure as the head of the Florida Gators and is already having to put out fires in the fanbase. The University of Florida football program's official Twitter account sent out a link to an open letter written by Napier Friday morning.

The letter highlights a lot of positives that the program believes are working in their favor, like mentioning the new football training facility they are getting ready to unveil this summer.

This letter also includes a mission statement from the new head coach, "Our mission is to make a life-changing impact on our players and for them to experience success in life as a result of their time in our program. We want to promote their education and encourage them to not only get a degree, but to be engaged, network, and develop relationships."

Napier even addresses the "new era" of college football regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), "As we enter a new era of college football with Name, Image and Likeness, we are fortunate to be at a place that is not only rich in history and tradition on the football field, but is also a top 5 public institution with more than 470,000 living alumni and incredible resources. We believe that NIL will be a strength at the University of Florida."

Napier then closes the letter by reaffirming his high standards for the program and trying to create unity in a fanbase that took to social media over the last few days to voice their displeasure after the Gators lost out on several top prospects.

"One thing we have learned in the past six months is that Gators are resilient and passionate. In all kinds of weather. I can assure you that no one has higher expectations for what we want to accomplish than me. This will be a team effort. All of us, no matter what our role is, can make a positive impact in the success of our program. From our students cheering their loudest on Saturdays at The Swamp, to our boosters, alumni and everyday fans: We all must have a championship approach in all that we do." - Billy Napier

The unrest inside the fanbase comes just months away from the Gators playing in their first game under Billy Napier and his staff on September 3rd versus Utah.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.