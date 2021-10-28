Florida Players to Watch vs Georgia

If Florida is going to play spoiler and pull of the upset, who are the players to watch?

Georgia has one of, if not the, most talented rosters in all of college football. So, when heading into a matchup as the No. 1 team in the country where you're favored by 14.5 points over a rival like Florida, there are several players that you could expect to have a big game.

Especially when you realize the revenge tour that Georgia is on in 2021. They have two regular-season losses to avenge from a year ago; one against the Florida Gators, and one against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Though Florida is the football team with their backs up against the wall so to speak. They are (4-3) on the year and they at least have some program pride to fight for against their rival.

Emory Jones/Anthony Richardson

We don't know at this point who the starting quarterback is going to be, but you do know you're going to see them both. Not only have both of these quarterbacks played this season, they've played a lot. In fact, both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are one and two, respectfully, on the team in rushing yards. Both quarterbacks, not the running backs, lead the team in rushing. So, you need to be prepared for both, and you need to be prepared to stop them from running the football.

Jacob Copeland, WR

They don't throw the ball all that often — just 43% of the time — but when they do throw the ball, it's likely going to Jacob Copeland. He's their leading receiver on the year, and he's the key to their passing offense playing both inside and outside. He's averaging 18.4 yards per reception on the year, with 4 touchdowns.

Kaiir Elam, CB

Any time you get a chance to watch one of the nation's best at any position, you should probably pay attention. Kaiir Elam is just that, one of the nation's best cornerbacks. He's returned from a knee injury he suffered earlier in the season and despite the fact that he's set to be a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, he's focused on helping this Florida team win.

"I feel you. But I’m a Gator. I bleed orange and blue. Any time I'm on that field or I'm in practice, I'm going to go my hardest to help us win a game, honestly," Elam said. "I’m not thinking about the future. I'm thinking about, like, every single practice leading up to Georgia right now and I'm focused on just winning this game, winning the next one and winning the next one after that. We have, what, five games left in the regular season?" - Elam on whether or not he's thinking about the NFL Draft

