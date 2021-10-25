Georgia/Florida Week - Everything you need to know

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida Week, Everything You Need to Know

    Georgia heads to Jacksonville, Florida this week to take on the Florida Gators. We take a look at everything you need to know about the matchup.
    Author:

    Georgia and Florida are set to square off for the 100th time this year in Jacksonville, Florida. With Georgia leading the series 53-44-2 over, the Bulldogs are favorites to win in 2021. Here's everything you need to know. 

    How to Watch

    Saturday's game is scheduled for a 3:30 PM kickoff between the two SEC East divisional foes on CBS. You can stream the contest on FuboTV as well from anywhere on your phone. 

    Betting Line

    Georgia opened as a staggering 14.0 point favorite in this contest on the SISportsBook, and that line has since moved up to 14.5 already after just 24 hours. The total is set at 50.5 points in this contest as well. So, Vegas is expecting some points in this ball game as well. 

    Florida Struggling

    You probably can't say Dan Mullen is on the hot seat just yet, but he's certainly feeling the heat. Under Dan Mullen, the Gators are 2-6 in their last 8 games against Power 5 football teams. That includes losses to Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Not a great run for Mullen. There are certain to be some changes on that coaching staff this season, it's just a matter of who and when. 

    Anthony Richardson

    Richardson closed out the contest against LSU prior to their bye week and accounted for four total touchdowns. Most that have watched the Gators play this season have left under the impression that Richardson is the better quarterback, though Emory Jones has been the starter most of the season. It will be interesting to see if Mullen gives Richardson his first career start against the Dawgs daunting defense. 

