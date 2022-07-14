After originally joining Georgia's roster as a walk-on coming out of high school perceived as a longshot in terms of ever getting meaningful snaps, Bennett is coming off a national championship where he led the Bulldogs to not only an undefeated regular season but would help them topple Alabama in the national championship game, helping Georgia get over the hump for the first time in over four decades.

Despite becoming the first starting quarterback at the University of Georgia to win a national title since Buck Belue, the sixth-year senior still has his fair share of doubters. Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his rankings for the top starting quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference heading into the 2022 season.

Alabama's Bryce Young, reiging Heisman Trophy winner sits atop the list of signal-callers, and after an impressive first year as a starter, the redshirt sophomore has a strong case for being the best offensive player in the conference, along with in the nation.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett however, the quarterback who's two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the national championship game help defeat Bryce Young and Alabama, ranks eighth out of 14, with Florida's Anthony Richardson, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, Kentucky's Will Levis, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Arkansas's KJ Jefferson, and the previously mention Young ranking ahead of Bennett.

The middle of the pack ranking for Georgia's super senior signal-caller not only drew dismay among fans on social media, it even prompted a response from former Georgia quarterback and current analyst for CBS Sports Aaron Murray.

"The amount of disrespect [Stetson Bennett] gets is incredible! Kid helped lead his team to a national championship with inexperienced WRs and an average run game. I’m moving him up to #4, KJ Jefferson to #5. Will Levis at #2. Who makes these things?!" - Aaron Murray

Murray, one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all-time in his own right as the signal-caller in Athens, left his name littered in the record book has not been shy about voicing his support for Bennett throughout the past year.

Bennett threw for 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions after receiving limited reps with the first and second team offense last fall. With a full offseason under his belt, using the free year of eligibility provided by the NCAA could be one of the best decisions of Bennett's career.

