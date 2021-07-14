Former UGA Player to Join SEC Network

Former Georgia Football tight end, Benjamin Watson has joined the SEC Network staff as an analyst and will be involved in the coverage on Saturdays this fall.

Former Georgia players are littered across the media landscape. Whether it's Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin, or David Pollack, there is a strong Georgia Bulldog presence on network television.

That list of former Dawgs on TV crew is a bit larger on Wednesday as former UGA tight end and NFL mainstay Benjamin Watson has joined the SEC Network and will be heavily involved with their Saturday coverage this fall.

In a statement released today, Watson was extremely thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be joining ESPN and SEC Netwok. I look forward to diving in with my new colleagues and analyzing the best conference in college football. The SEC is near and dear to me. Like all the fans, I can't wait for kickoff weekend."

Watson spent 15 years in the NFL after being the 32nd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Watson transferred to the University of Georgia after spending a season at Duke University. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Watson had 65 catches for 852 yards and 6 TDs before becoming a first-round pick.

In fifteen seasons in the NFL, Watson accrued 6,058 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. He played for four different teams and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

In three years at Georgia, Watson undoubtedly left his mark on the program. He is arguably the best tight end to play for the Bulldogs and is certainly one of the most physically imposing to ever don the Red & Black. At 6'4, 260 pounds, Watson ran a 4.50 in the forty at the NFL Combine in 2004.

You May Also Like

De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Pre-Camp Position Battle: Cornerback

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.