GAMEPLAN: How Georgia Will Attack Bo Nix and the Auburn Offense

Dawgs Daily on SI's Brooks Austin brings you the game plan for how this Georgia defense will attack Auburn's offense on Saturday.

Every week I spend entirely too much time watching the film of the upcoming opponent, and when you do such a thing often times you find what we call in the football world tendencies.

Tendencies are aspects of a particular unit, in this case, Auburn's offense, that they do on a consistent basis. The film provides the truest representation of what a team is, not what they are said to be, and over time you will find those tendencies.

Once identified, it's then on the coordinator to exploit those inefficiencies via a Gameplan. So, that's what we will do here. Here's the weekly Gameplan article for Georgia's defense.

Be Alert to The Motions

This Auburn offense under the tutelage of both head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo does a tremendous job of using presnap motion to dictate the looks in which they want.

Whether it's putting a tight end in motion to add into the equation on the edge for a screenplay, or using jet motion to stretch the defense horizontally in order to run the football up the middle, every motion has a purpose.

In order to stop Auburn on a consistent basis, you must be alert to every motion and understand what that motion is trying to accomplish on the fly.

Survive the Wave

Georgia fans likely have mixed emotions about Mike Bobo as an offensive coordinator, but one thing is for certain, in every game, there are periods of plays where he's one of the best play-callers in football. Whether it's early in the football game, or in the middle of the second quarter, Mike Bobo has a series of plays that he knows will exploit this Georgia defense. He bundles them up, and he goes for the jugular. Georgia has to survive that wave of great play calls and play designs.

Make Them One Dimensional

Georgia has done an excellent job in years past against Bo Nix requiring him to put the team on his back and beat them. In his two previous starts against Georgia, Nix has averaged 45 passing attempts, by far the most against any one singular opponent over his three seasons as a starter.

This is likely going to be the easiest box for Georgia to check considering their propensity to limit the run game of any opponent, let alone one with an offensive line as poor as Auburn's.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.