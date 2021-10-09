LATEST: Georgia Banged Up At Wide Receiver vs Auburn

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are taking on the Auburn Tigers with a banged-up group at the wide receiver position.

Georgia's wide receiver group has been banged up all season... well, even before the season they were struggling.

George Pickens tore his ACL in the spring practice portion of the offseason and hasn't returned. Kearis Jackson underwent knee surgery late in the summer and hasn't been seen at 100% at this point in the season. Dominick Blaylock has been rehabbing from his second ACL injury in as many years. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint missed spring practice rehabbing from his season-ending injury during the Florida game a year ago.

Add on top of that Makiya Tongue, Matt Landers, Trey Blount, Tommy Bush, and Demetris Robertson hitting the transfer portal, and all of the sudden, you've gotten really thin at the wide receiver position.

And they are going to be even thinner Saturday afternoon as they take on the Auburn Tigers.

According to sources, Dominick Blaylock did not make the trip to Auburn due to a hamstring issue. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to be limited. Arian Smith is not expected to play today due to a shin contusion he suffered against UAB.

That leaves Georgia leaning heavily on freshman and redshirt freshman like Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Justin Robinson quite a bit on the Plains today.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

