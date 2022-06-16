Broderick Jones Receiving First Round Attention Already

Georgia has been known for its offensive line prowess under Kirby Smart, having had six linemen drafted in the last three drafts. Broderick Jones could be next.

Georgia has recruited the offensive line position as well as any other on the roster since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart in 2016, and considering they've finished with a top-3 class in seven of eight recruiting cycles under Smart, they've seen some talented big fellas up front.

Amongst all of that talent over the Smart regime, one that's seen six offensive linemen selected in the last three drafts, it's Broderick Jones who's arguably the most gifted of them all.

The former five-star was thrust into a starting role late in the 2021 season as a redshirt freshman at left tackle due to a lower leg injury suffered against Auburn. Jones would go on to start the remainder of the regular season, only for Salyer to return to action in the SEC Championship game against Alabama, the first time around.

Broderick Jones returned to the bench until the second quarter of the national championship against the Crimson Tide and their vaunted pass rush duo Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

Jones settled and performed admirably in the biggest game of his young career, all the while in an extremely raw fashion. The tape showed a football player surviving against the best college football had to offer on sheer talent alone. That type of incredible upside and potential is what has NFL Scouts and GMs already salivating at the potential the 6'6, 325 former 5-star possesses.

PFF.com's Michael Renner recently ranked Jones the No. 2 overall tackle in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, saying:

Jones was a former five-star recruit in the 2020 cycle. With Georgia’s veteran-laden offensive line, Jones has never been “the guy” at any position yet. He’s started only four games in his career — all at left tackle last season. On his 463 career snaps, he’s been wildly impressive, earning an 82.0 overall grade for his career. When flipping on his tape, he executes blocks that others on this list simply can’t make. Physically, he looks like the elite NFL tackles. He’ll have every chance to prove that as the Bulldogs starting left tackle next year.

