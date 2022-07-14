Georgia lost several key offensive players to the draft, but their championship unit remains mostly intact. Considering that 8 of the 14 position players drafted were via the defensive side of the football, the offense will have to elevate their play this season.

Therefore, they need a few unproven pieces to break out and change the offense's ceiling. The term "X-factor" gets tossed around loosely in the modern era of college football when in reality, there may only be one or two on a given unit.

For example, quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't necessarily an X-factor in 2022. While his play may fluctuate depending on the week, we generally know what Bennett brings to the table. With a considerably large sample size of starts entering his sixth year of college football, there should be little to no surprise; Bennett should pilot the offense and put them in good situations, similar to the end of the 2021 season.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones projects as a question mark this year, and his play changes what this offense can become. Like many young and talented players the caliber of Jones show flashes of brilliance, paired with flashes of youth and inexperience.

No one knows what the 2022 season holds for Jones. However, he is already receiving potential first-round consideration, typically ranked within the top-five tackles on most analysts' big boards.

His 6-foot-5 and 315-pound frame projects well, but it is just that: a projection. Having sat behind Jamaree Salyer for the better part of two seasons now, Jones will enter his first season as a full-time starter. With plenty of expectations.

Having been thrown into the fire amidst a national title game against none other than Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, Jones more than held his own down the stretch and entering 2022, the arrow is pointing upwards. Jones always had an elite body; he carries 315-pounds shockingly well and is highly athletic for a man of his stature. In addition, his arm length allows him to work himself out of bad leverage off the snap, and his foot speed rivals the best in the SEC.

The ceiling is sky-high for Jones. His physical tools resemble a future NFL Pro-Bowler, but we can't anoint him yet. As he settles into a starting role, the technique will need to consistently improve. He's survived on athleticism alone to this point in limiting playing time, a statement that in the SEC is impressive enough as is, but if he were to pair that God-given ability with technically sound play the ceiling is boundless.

