Carson Beck Likely to be Starting QB for UAB

September 10, 2021
After the injury to JT Daniel, Carson Beck will likely be the starter on Saturday against UAB.
SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin broke the news Wednesday that Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique issue, which caused him to be extremely limited in practice Monday and Tuesday. Daniels would then participate the rest of the week while receiving treatment.

Since the revelation of the oblique injury, many began to wonder about the status of Georgia's starting quarterback, who missed the first six games of 2020 recovering from an ACL tear from 2019 with USC.

Daniel will be forced back to the sidelines for Saturday's game against UAB as Carson Beck is likely to be the starter for Georgia at quarterback. The former 4-star out of Mandarin, Florida, spent all of 2020 learning the offense and sitting behind Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, and D'Wan Mathis. Beck would take a redshirt and comes into Saturday with the opportunity to make his first collegiate start.

Beck's start of the 2021 season is a complete 360 to where he was a year ago buried on the depth chart, even in a year where uncertainty at quarterback was at a high throughout the year until the emergence of Daniels. Beck put together a strong offseason showing off his poise and composure to go along with arm strength and a work ethic that earned him the title of "next-man-up" behind JT Daniels.

With a host of receivers still being affected by injuries, the likely game plan for Georgia will resemble what they did a week ago against Clemson. Georgia's heavy reliance on play-action and short to intermediate throws won't change with a young quarterback, not to mention the Dawgs can always turn to the run game.

