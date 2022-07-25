Skip to main content

CFB Expert Gives Georgia Chance to Repeat Because "Stetson Bennett is a Baller"

College Gameday's Rece Davis gives Georgia a chance to repeat as National champions in 2022 based on the return of Stetson Bennett.

The start of the 2022 College Football season is on the horizon. We have almost stumbled through the desert that is the offseason. Now, talking season is perhaps at an all-time high heck, even ESPN's First Take is talking college football. 

They had College Gameday host Rece Davis on this week to discuss Kirby Smart's recent record-breaking contract extension, as well as Georgia's chances to repeat as National Champions in 2022. 

Smart signed a 7-year/$49m contract extension back in 2018, an annual value of $7m, that extended through the 2025 season, but in honor of winning a national title and the overall coaching market exploding, Smart's deal was ultimately ripped up. He will receive a pay increase to $10.25m for the 2022 season, escalating to $12.25m by the fall of 2031. 

"The first thing I would say is that when they gave him a 10-year under $112 million contract, they're counting on not having to wait until 2062 to win another national championship, you know, they just ended a 41-year drought," said Davis. He reiterated that Georgia fans wouldn't be waiting that long shortly after that. 

Which parlayed the conversation into the next talking point for Davis, could Georgia repeat in 2022?  "I don't make them the favorite this year, but their schedule was very favorable to get to the SEC championship game against Alabama." Said Davis, "As much as they lost on defense, their best defensive lineman Jalen Carter's probably back, and Stetson Bennett is just a baller. He's a playmaker, he's a winner." 

Davis's backing of Bennett comes off a week in which Smart himself noted how every preseason list he seems to find ranking quarterbacks has Bennett ranked disrespectfully low. "He's the most least respected good player in the entire country," said Smart of Bennett during SEC media week. 

Bennett is surrounded by a tremendous amount of talent as well, something that Davis noted gives Georgia a puncher's chance against anyone, including Alabama, who is the heavy favorite to win the title in 2022. 

"So I think they've got a decent chance. I don't think they're better than Alabama. But I do think that if they could pull off a win that game, they could get to the college football playoff, and they're certainly talented enough to beat anyone," said Davis. 

