Skip to main content

Why Ladd McConkey is in Store for a Huge 2022 Season

The stats say Georgia’s Ladd McConkey is in store for a huge 2022 season for the Bulldogs.

During the 2021 season, Georgia unveiled two of their next biggest threats at wide receiver in Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey. Despite both players being labeled as freshmen in 2021, they displayed major promise and potential for what Georgia has at the position for the coming years. 

More specifically, McConkey’s redshirt freshman performance produced an eye-popping stat, highlighting just how special of a player he could become before it’s all said and done. 

Last season, McConkey reeled in 31 receptions for 447 yards while scoring five touchdowns and averaging 14.5 yards per reception. It might not seem too impressive from the surface, but the history books would say otherwise.

McConkey last season became just the third Georgia wide receiver to have at least 30 receptions, 440 receiving yards, and 14.4 yards per reception during a player’s freshman or redshirt freshman season since 2000. 

The other two players? George Pickens and Malcolm Mitchell. It’s also worth noting that Adonai (AD) Mitchell missed the mark by just one reception. 

McConkey quickly became one of the Bulldog's most explosive playmakers last season. His contributions couldn't have come at a better time as multiple players dealt with injuries at the position. McConkey's performance in 2021 not only benefitted the team greatly then but as well as the foreseeable future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bulldogs are heading into the 2022 season with questions surrounding the wide receiver room, specifically depth-wise far, which makes having a player like McConkey that much more valuable. Whether it's beating the secondary over the top for a big gain down the field, catching a ball in the backfield, or making a play with his feet, McConkey can do it all. 

Now heading into his third season as a Georgia Bulldog, McConkey will be looking to carry the momentum he gained from last season into the new year, and stats say he could be in store for a monster 2022 season. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3617-X2
News

Three Reasons Why Georgia's Offense Improves in 2022

By Joseph Griffin and Evan Crowell18 hours ago
USATSI_17242444
News

How Daijun Edwards Fits into Georgia's Offensive Gameplan this Season

By Jonathan Williams23 hours ago
6BF2242A-E820-4256-9962-D3FA4B10D12E
Recruiting

What Does Joenel Aguero Bring to Georgia?

By Brooks AustinJul 23, 2022 12:50 PM EDT
80942965-17A7-495A-AA9B-CA1B06D47243
News

BREAKING: Joenel Aguero Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin and Harrison RenoJul 23, 2022 12:38 PM EDT
A8E8EB86-27F8-4A1F-B06E-3BAF4A707C3C
Recruiting

Where Will Joenel Aguero Commit?

By Brooks AustinJul 23, 2022 9:02 AM EDT
01FF32D6-128E-4982-9FD0-AA1160EB72D3
News

JUST IN: Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2028-X4
News

SEC Expert: "It's Gonna Be Scary" When Asked About Georgia's Offense

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 11:43 AM EDT
USATSI_18351749
News

WATCH: Nick Chubb Squat FREAKISH Amount of Weight

By Harrison RenoJul 22, 2022 9:42 AM EDT