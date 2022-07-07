Skip to main content

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt is set to return to the sideline as a coach in January of 2023 at the Polynesian bowl.

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. 

Richt has spent several seasons working on the ACC Network as an analyst and has played a pivotal role in opening D1 Training in Athens. A place where you'll find athletes of all ages perfecting their craft. 

Now, Richt is continuing to poor back into the next generation of players via a brief return to the sidelines as was announced today by the historic Polynesian Bowl. 

Richt will serve as Head Coach for Team Makai (Ocean). Over his 18 years as a head coach, his teams compiled a 171–64 overall record. He served as head coach for the University of Georgia Bulldogs from 2001-2015 with a 145-51 record and won two SEC championships. Richt then served as head coach for the University of Miami Hurricanes from 2015-2018 with a 26-13 record, and was named ACC Coach of the Year (2017) and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award (2017). As an assistant coach at Florida State University, Richt was a part of two National Championships (1993 & 1999) and coached two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks. - Polynesian Bowl Press Release

Richt would go on to say that "The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is going to be an amazing experience. I look forward to celebrating culture and coaching the nation's best players in paradise." 

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier all-star game played annually in Honolulu, Hawai‘i that features 100 of the nation’s top-ranked high school seniors of Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry alike – many whom have gone on to play in the NFL. 

This announcement comes just over a year after Richt opened up about his diagnosis with Parkison's disease.  Richt issued a statement saying:

"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong. I've decoded to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully I look at is as momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNetwork!"

