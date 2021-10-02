Dawg Defenders Explain What Makes This Team Different

Georgia defenders sat down with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, and they explained what makes this football team different.

Georgia's Football program has seen some really good defenses in years passed. The 1982 football team allowed just 10.2 points per game. The 2017 defense led by Roquan Smith was one of the nation's most talented groups filled with NFL stars. The 2019 team allowed the fewest points per game (12.9) since that historic 1982 defense.

Despite all that history on the defensive side of the football, this might be the best unit yet.

Allowing just 5.8 points per game this season, Georgia's defense is considered hands down the best in the nation. So, what makes this 2021 unit different? Well, Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine, and Channing Tindall explained it simply.

Connected.

This defense, and football team, are closer and more connected than any team in years past according to Nakobe Dean.

Nolan Smith explained it simply in the ESPN feature. "I know that if Adam is moving out of his apartment, he's going to hit one of us up and all of us are gonna show up and help."

This is something that head coach Kirby Smart has talked about all season. Heading into the 2020 season, due to COVID, there was a lot of time spent away from each other. And they felt like that impacted the performance on the field.

Heading into the 2021 season, togetherness has been emphasized all offseason. Smart said they would do what he called "player-led skull session" where the goal was to grow as a team from a mental aspect.

It's seemed to work.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.