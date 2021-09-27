Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Shines in Shutout

The box score from Vanderbilt's offense is something of a work of art for this Georgia defense.

Any time a defense pitches a shutout against an SEC opponent, you have to assume the grade report for the defense is going to be rather flawless. And that's exactly the case.

Vanderbilt had four first downs. They had 77 total yards of offense. They threw for just 24 yards in a four-quarter game in which they were down 35 to 0 in the first quarter. They averaged 1.9 yards per rushing attempt, 1.3 yards per pass attempt. It's statistically one of the worst beat downs Georgia's defense has put on an opponent.

Defensive Line: A+

Jalen Carter was the star of the show on Saturday from the very beginning of the game it felt like. He was throwing blocks off left and right and finishing with violence on the ball carrier.

Carter was the main talking point but the rest of the defensive line control the line of scrimmage for the better part of four quarters.

Linebackers: A+

When your front four are controlling the game as much as Georgia's did, it's hard for linebackers to flash like they have for most of the season. There was a heavy rotation early on in this football game with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall all sharing reps. As the game progressed Trezman Marshall made several plays, and the freshman Smael Mondon got in as well. All five linebackers recorded at least one tackle.

Defensive Backs: A+

When the opposition throws for 24 total yards on 18 attempts, you are doing something right. In fact, you're probably doing everything right. Georgia's defensive backs didn't allow a catch longer than 10 yards, while also forcing two interceptions. Freshman Kamari Lassiter had the play of the day in the back end, making a diving interception on an attempted deep ball late in the second half.

