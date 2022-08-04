It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone.

We've got plenty of talent, but we lack right now is experience. - Kirby Smart

Talented indeed. That's the first thing that comes to mind when you sit down to complete a task, such as filling out a depth chart for this defense. It's loaded down with nothing but blue chippers. Hell, there are four former five stars in the linebacker room alone at Georgia, yet there's not a single career start among them.

So, as Georgia is set to kick off fall camp, let's take a look at the projected depth chart to see if there are some answers to plenty of questions facing this unit.

Talking Points:

Can Jalen Carter play every snap?

Nose Tackle is up for grabs, no one will be Jordan Davis, but can you be anything close to it?

Will the young LBs (JDJ, Mondon, Sorey) take over the older LBs (Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall)?

What happens at the corner opposite Ringo?

Will they rotate safeties?

Nose Tackle

Zion Logue Nazir Stackhouse Jonathan Jefferson

Defensive Tackle

Jalen Carter Warren Brinson Christen Miller

Defensive End

Tramel Walthour Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Mykel Williams Bill Norton

JACK

Nolan Smith Chaz Chambliss Marvin Jones Jr.

Sam

Robert Beal MJ Sherman Darris Smith CJ Madden

Mike Linebacker

Trezman Marshall/Jamon Dumas-Johnson Xavian Sorey/EJ Lightsey/Jalon Walker

Will Linebacker

Rian Davis/Smael Mondon Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey

STAR

William Poole Javon Bullard Tykee Smith/JaCorey Thomas

Left Safety

Dan Jackson Tykee Smith/David Daniel Malaki Starks

Right Safety

Christopher Smith Tykee Smith/David Daniel Malaki Starks

Left Corner

Kelee Ringo Daylen Everrette Marcus Washington Jr.

Right Corner

Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green Jaheim Singletary Julian Humphrey

