Projected Defensive Depth Chart for Georgia
It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone.
Talented indeed. That's the first thing that comes to mind when you sit down to complete a task, such as filling out a depth chart for this defense. It's loaded down with nothing but blue chippers. Hell, there are four former five stars in the linebacker room alone at Georgia, yet there's not a single career start among them.
So, as Georgia is set to kick off fall camp, let's take a look at the projected depth chart to see if there are some answers to plenty of questions facing this unit.
Talking Points:
- Can Jalen Carter play every snap?
- Nose Tackle is up for grabs, no one will be Jordan Davis, but can you be anything close to it?
- Will the young LBs (JDJ, Mondon, Sorey) take over the older LBs (Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall)?
- What happens at the corner opposite Ringo?
- Will they rotate safeties?
Nose Tackle
- Zion Logue
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Jonathan Jefferson
Defensive Tackle
- Jalen Carter
- Warren Brinson
- Christen Miller
Defensive End
- Tramel Walthour
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Mykel Williams
- Bill Norton
JACK
- Nolan Smith
- Chaz Chambliss
- Marvin Jones Jr.
Sam
- Robert Beal
- MJ Sherman
- Darris Smith
- CJ Madden
Mike Linebacker
- Trezman Marshall/Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- Xavian Sorey/EJ Lightsey/Jalon Walker
Will Linebacker
- Rian Davis/Smael Mondon
- Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey
STAR
- William Poole
- Javon Bullard
- Tykee Smith/JaCorey Thomas
Left Safety
- Dan Jackson
- Tykee Smith/David Daniel
- Malaki Starks
Right Safety
- Christopher Smith
- Tykee Smith/David Daniel
- Malaki Starks
Left Corner
- Kelee Ringo
- Daylen Everrette
- Marcus Washington Jr.
Right Corner
- Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green
- Jaheim Singletary
- Julian Humphrey
