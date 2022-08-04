Skip to main content

Projected Defensive Depth Chart for Georgia

As Georgia is set to kick off fall camp, let's take a look at the projected depth chart to see if there are some answers to plenty of questions facing this unit.

It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone. 

Talented indeed. That's the first thing that comes to mind when you sit down to complete a task, such as filling out a depth chart for this defense. It's loaded down with nothing but blue chippers. Hell, there are four former five stars in the linebacker room alone at Georgia, yet there's not a single career start among them. 

So, as Georgia is set to kick off fall camp, let's take a look at the projected depth chart to see if there are some answers to plenty of questions facing this unit. 

Talking Points: 

  • Can Jalen Carter play every snap? 
  • Nose Tackle is up for grabs, no one will be Jordan Davis, but can you be anything close to it? 
  • Will the young LBs (JDJ, Mondon, Sorey) take over the older LBs (Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall)?
  • What happens at the corner opposite Ringo? 
  • Will they rotate safeties? 

Nose Tackle 

  1. Zion Logue 
  2. Nazir Stackhouse 
  3. Jonathan Jefferson 

Defensive Tackle 

  1. Jalen Carter 
  2. Warren Brinson 
  3. Christen Miller 

Defensive End

  1. Tramel Walthour
  2. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  3. Mykel Williams
  4. Bill Norton

JACK

  1. Nolan Smith 
  2. Chaz Chambliss 
  3. Marvin Jones Jr. 

Sam 

  1. Robert Beal 
  2. MJ Sherman
  3. Darris Smith 
  4. CJ Madden 

Mike Linebacker 

  1. Trezman Marshall/Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  2. Xavian Sorey/EJ Lightsey/Jalon Walker

Will Linebacker 

  1. Rian Davis/Smael Mondon 
  2. Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey 

STAR 

  1. William Poole 
  2. Javon Bullard
  3. Tykee Smith/JaCorey Thomas 

Left Safety 

  1. Dan Jackson 
  2. Tykee Smith/David Daniel 
  3. Malaki Starks

Right Safety 

  1. Christopher Smith 
  2. Tykee Smith/David Daniel 
  3. Malaki Starks

Left Corner 

  1. Kelee Ringo 
  2. Daylen Everrette
  3. Marcus Washington Jr. 

Right Corner 

  1. Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green
  2. Jaheim Singletary 
  3. Julian Humphrey 

