"Georgia Just Won a Combine Championship" - NFL Responds to Dawgs' Show

Georgia Football was the talk of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Dominating from Thursday to Sunday, Georgia "won a combine championship."

It was a week to remember for the University of Georgia's football program and its former student-athletes. Not only did the Bulldogs receive the most invites among any other program in the country for this year's NFL Combine with 14 former players in Indianapolis, but The Bulldogs put on a show.

"The Georgia Bulldogs won a National Championship, I think they just won a combine Championship."

Those were the words of one Daniel Jeremiah on the NFL Network broadcast of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Indianapolis turned into a rolling billboard for Kirby Smart's football program this week.

The week started with former wide receiver George Pickens putting to bed any doubts that the former Auburn commit did not possess the top-end speed that many NFL scouts are looking for in a receiver these days. One of the most talented receivers to come through Georgia in some time, the last one being AJ Green; his final season did not go to plan as many would have expected.

A torn ACL suffered in spring knocked him out for most of his junior season. However, Pickens would return to the playing field. He debuted in live-action for the first time since the Peach Bowl win in 2021 versus Georgia's 2021 regular-season finale versus Georgia Tech.

Without a lot of game tape to go off of following this past season, scouts needed to see what Pickens is looking like following his ACL tear. Pickens turned in a 4.43 for his official 40-yard dash time.

As if Pickens' incredible return wasn't a shining example of the medical staff in Athens, Ron Courson's involvement in not one but two rehabs during the career of Zamir White, only for White to turn around and run a 4.40 in the forty-yard dash is quite a feat.

Pickens, White, and James Cook were just the appetizer for the rumblings of the NFL went, Georgia's historic defense took the field Saturday.

Nose tackle Jordan Davis ran an eye-opening 4.78 in his forty-yard dash at 341 pounds, broad jumped 10'3", with a 34" vertical.

DeVonte Wyatt's (4.77) continue a powerful run through the draft process after dominating the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Both Wyatt and Davis potentially solidified their projections of being first-round picks.

Another potential first-round pick Travon Walker also caught the eye, running an insane official 4.51 for a 40-yard dash at 6'5, 272 pounds. The latest buzz around the Combine is that Walker could be drafted as high as fifth overall.

Butkus Award-winning linebacker Nakobe Dean did not participate in the 40-yard dash or any of the drills on Saturday, while his former running mates Channing Tindall and Quay Walker did.

Walker turned in a 4.59, while Tindall ran a 4.53, almost as fast as former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner who ran an unofficial 4.52.

