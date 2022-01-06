Todd Hartley Named TE Coach of the Year

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley continues to make an impact for the Dawgs on and off the field.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley was recently recognized by FootballScoop.com as this year's "Tight Ends Coach of the Year." The second-year tight ends coach at the University of Georgia is coming up on year three in Athens and is already putting together quite the resume.

After a season where true freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads Georgia in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, Hartley is gaining more and more recognition from those outside of the Georgia realm as one of the top position coaches in college football.

Bowers is already setting all sets of records for tight ends at Georgia just in his freshman. The Napa, California, product recorded 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on 52 catches through his first 13 games. An impressive season to say least even after not playing his senior year of high school due to COVID-19.

Hartley spent three seasons with former Georgia head coach Mark Richt at Miami as the tight ends coach and special-teams coordinator. It was at Miami where Hartley began to show his recruiting prowess and overall coaching ability.

The Hurricanes landed top-ranked tight end Brevin Jordan in 2018 because of Hartley. In Jordan's freshman season, he showed the potential that we've all seen as he recorded 32 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Jordan is now in the NFL with the Houston Texans, where they selected him in the fifth round after Jordan's successful career in college at "the U."

Since coming to Athens, Hartley has shown his recruiting ability as he has successfully recruited all of his top targets over the last few seasons. The only "miss" on Hartley's record is now a receiver for the Bulldogs, as Arik Gilbert originally signed with LSU before transferring to Georgia at the end of the 2020 season.

Hartley has brought in one three-star, two four stars and one five-star at the tight-end position in his first three recruiting classes. Here's a look at his recruiting over the last three years:

2019

Ryland Goede, four-star

Brett Seither, three-star

2020

Darnell Washington, five-star

2021

Brock Bowers, four-star

The FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football. The finalists (Cody Booth [Colorado State], Malcolm Dixon [Coastal Carolina], John McNulty [Notre Dame], Freddie Whittingham [Utah] and Hartley) were selected based off of nominations by coaches, athletic directors, and athletic department personnel.

Hartley is the first FootballScoop Tight Ends Coach of the Year.

