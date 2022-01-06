Georgia’s Key to Offense is Spreading The Wealth

Entering the season, many made bold proclamations regarding certain Georgia playmakers. However, the offense is at its best when the ball is spread around.

This season, the only standout Bulldog skill player has been tight end, Brock Bowers. Bowers set almost every single-season tight end record in program history and became Georgia's most reliable option down the stretch.

Outside of Bowers, there hasn't been one player who routinely dominated the opposition. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a strong October run, running back Zamir White has had a strong senior campaign, with James Cook also flashing over the final stretch of the regular season. Still, none have been able to string together long stretches of high-level play.

Injuries plagued Georgia most of the year. Star wideout George Pickens missed nearly the entire regular season with a torn ACL, and several others missed games with smaller injuries.

Those played a hand in the matter, but the reality is that this Bulldog offense is best suited for balance. Predictability is the enemy, and Georgia has been anything but that this season.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken prides himself on ensuring his offenses play well in both phases of the game. Elite defenses force offenses to move off their strengths, but the transition becomes easier if that offense is well-rounded.

Georgia had four marquee wins this season in which the offense scored 30+ points. Take a look at the splits between run and pass in those games.

Arkansas: 37 points, 11 passes, and 56 runs

Auburn: 34 points, 21 passes, and 47 runs

Kentucky: 30 points, 20 passes, and 26 runs

Michigan: 34 points, 32 passes, and 35 passes

In those four games combined, the Bulldogs had three players go over 100 yards. For comparison, Alabama has had three skill players go over 100 yards in their last three games alone.

Upon first glance, it appears that Georgia is a run-heavy football team, and there is some truth to that. Anytime your offensive line can find consistent push upfront, your odds of winning dramatically increase.

Furthermore, almost every quarterback in football becomes more efficient off play-action fakes. Georgia wants to run more often than they pass, but some of the splits are misleading.

Georgia led big in all four of the contests provided, so some late-game rushing tilted the scale towards one side. The numbers accurately reveal the truth about this offense: they are most successful when they can do both things well.

This sounds self-explanatory, but many high-powered offenses don't have balanced attacks. In the modern age of football, 40+ pass attempts are routine, yet the Bulldogs have only done that once this year.

Monken took an offense littered with talent and found the most efficient way to involve everyone. Many had high hopes for this unit statistically, and they did not live up to that billing.

However, they have been as efficient as one could hope for and are finding ways to score 30+ points consistently. They can attack defenses in various manners, which very few teams have in this day and age.

