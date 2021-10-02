Georgia Fans Week 5 TV Viewing Schedule, What You Need to Watch

In typical Friday afternoon fashion here on Dawgs Daily, we being you the football lover's menu for Saturday's slate of college football games.

12:00 PM

Full Attention

Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN

Georgia fans had to eat their vegetables last week as the Dawgs dismantled Vanderbilt in a 62-0 rout. This week is their dessert. The atmosphere around Athens this week is already buzzing with electricity, and it will reach critical mass Saturday morning as the Dawgs take on the Razorbacks in a top ten match-up. For as much as Dawg fans have had issues with the noontime slot, ESPN is pulling out all the stops to make this weekend's game special. College Gameday will be in town for their second Georgia game of the season, and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for a rare appearance in the noon spot. The picks segment of the show will even take place in the stadium. Sam Pittman makes his first return to Athens since taking the Arkansas job, and Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will be ready to meet him in one of the most physical matches of this season.

Where to flip during commercials

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

Georgia Tech has looked good in its past two games. A close loss to preseason ACC conference favorite Clemson was followed by a beatdown of a reeling UNC team. It is almost enough to make Georgia fans forget about their season-opening loss to Northern Illinois. Almost.

This week they face a Pitt team led by quarterback Kenny Pickett who is having a phenomenal season so far. Pickett is close on the heels of Pitt legend Dan Marino for many of the career passing records for the Panthers. Georgia fans will be locked in on the Arkansas game, but this game will be worth monitoring, even if it is just to see if Tech comes back down to earth this week. A Tech win would make Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate a little more interesting this year.

3:30 PM

Full Attention

Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS

If you like offense, this is going to be the game for you. Lane Kiffin heads back to Tuscaloosa to take on his former boss Nick Saban in a rematch of one of the best games of last season. Ole Miss came up short in a 63-48 shootout that was much closer than the two touchdown Bama win would suggest. Ole Miss is fresh off a bye week and will be facing a banged-up Crimson Tide defense that has looked shaky at times this season. This game could come down to the wire if Ole Miss shows they have improved on defense this year. Rooting interest will be tricky for Dawg fans in this game. It's always fun to see proof of Alabama's mortality, but a Rebel's win would mean Lane Kiffin is the first Saban assistant to defeat him. That's an accolade many in the red and black had hoped for Kirby Smart.

Where to flip during commercials

Ohio St at Rutgers

This isn't the typical game that would rouse interest from Georgia fans, but it'll be worth keeping an eye on it to see what Ohio State does in this game. The Buckeyes head on the road to take on a Rutgers team that has been surprisingly competent under head coach Greg Schiano this year. Ohio St. has struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball this year, and this game will be their first real chance to see if they've righted the ship since their Week 2 loss to Oregon. This game could easily be a blowout, but the Scarlet Knights have proven enough this year to make things interesting if the Buckeyes decide to play with their food.

7:00 PM

Full Attention

Auburn at LSU, ESPN

Auburn and LSU is always a chaotic match-up, and with the state of these two programs, this year is sure to be one of the craziest yet. All indications point to Auburn starting TJ Finley at quarterback this week. This game would be Finley's first since last season when he started five games for LSU. Finley earned consideration for the job as he led Auburn to a 34-24 comeback win over Georgia St. He led a 97-yard touchdown drive late in the 4th quarter to give Auburn the lead with just 45 seconds left to play. If Finley plays well against his former team this week, he will likely be the quarterback for the Tigers when the Dawgs play them the following week. He has a tough task ahead of him as Auburn has not won a game in Death Valley this century.

Where to flip during commercials

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SEC Network

Both teams in this game desperately need a win. Mississippi State is coming off back-to-back losses to Memphis and LSU, and Texas A&M is looking for a bounce back after being upset last week against Arkansas. The Dawgs likely won't face either of these teams this year, but the desperation for both coaches in this game adds some value to a seemingly inconsequential match-up. Mike Leach is looking to show that his team isn't at the bottom of the SEC West, and the 95 million dollar contract extension Jimbo Fisher received just prior to the season adds to the pressure to win for the Aggies.

