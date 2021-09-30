GAMEPLAN: How Georgia is Going to Stop Arkansas's Offense

SI's Brooks Austin broke out the film of the Arkansas Razorbacks offense, and he brings your a detailed gameplan on what to look out for.

Arkansas's offense is 7th in the country in rushing, they have a quarterback averaging 18.3 yards per completion, a receiver averaging 32.6 yards per reception over the last two games, and an offensive coordinator with ample amounts of creativity.

It's an interesting watch on tape. I found myself riveted by the level of complexity in the scheme and the amount of smoke and mirrors on a team that runs the ball on 68.8% of downs this season.

After several hours of film study, I've brought to you the defensive game plan for Georgia. This is how, if I were defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and head coach Kirby Smart, I would attack this riveting offense.

WATCH: Full Film Review

EYES RIGHT

A lot of people will look at the box score of an Arkansas game and think this is some brute strength, down-hill, punch you in the mouth type of football team. They are anything but that. This run scheme is predicated on misdirection and a threat at quarterback.

Counters, reverses, options, and draws. All plays that require incredible amounts of eye discipline from the defense or else you'll be watching the ball carrier run right by you.

Find No. 16

Offensive coordinator Kendall Briles has more creative ways of hiding his best player, wide receiver Treylon Burks, than perhaps any offensive coordinator in America. He's lined up as an H-back, slot receiver, X, Z, and even full-back over the last two years Briles has taken over the offense.

If you're Georgia, you can not afford to lose him on any given play because they will certainly be moving him around all over the field, and it's with purpose.

Stay out of 3rd & Short

Like most good running teams, Arkansas thrives on 3rd & short. And you can guarantee, if they are beyond their own 40, they will be going for it on 4th down. It's what they do, it's their DNA, and they are really good at it. If Georgia is going to have success getting off the field on 3rd down, it's going to have to be 3rd & 6+. Make KJ Jefferson beat you from within the pocket, driving the ball into tight windows.

Mush Rush

This team is far too good in the draw, screen, and option game to have your defensive line rushing up the field. Despite having tremendous success this season in the pass rush department, Saturday's game will be anything but. They will need to push the pocket into KJ Jefferson's lap, but they can't afford to create any lanes for draws to hit. They simply don't allow you to rush the passer, it's a fabric of this offense.

Spy No. 1

Another way to take away their QB Draw game is to spy KJ Jefferson. Whether it's Adam Anderson, Channing Tindall, or even Travon Walker, on third downs they will need to put a spy on No. 1 and keep him from extending plays with his legs.

Rally to the Ball

With a team that stretches the field so much in the run game, paired with a big and physical quarterback that turns into a ball carrier, you're going to have to pursue the football all day long. Georgia will rotate bodies to stay fresh, like they always do, and they will need to try to create a havoc play or two by forcing a fumble.

