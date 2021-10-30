Final Thoughts: Unfinished Business Set to Be Handled

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday afternoon. And the Bulldogs have some unfinished business to tend to.

Unfinished business.

That was the motto players touted when announcing their return to Athens for another year as opposed to entering the NFL Draft. Names like JT Daniels, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jamaree Salyer, James Cook, Zamir White, and Kearis Jackson all expressed their feelings that they had some unfinished business to tend to in 2021.

Sure, the national title is a goal for these seniors, and this football but unfinished business was about more than just winning a title.

It was also about avenging a 44 to 28 loss to your arch-rival, something that happened in early November a year ago.

Florida put up north of 300 yards on offense in the first half on Georgia. A defense that this season has not allowed more than 318 yards all season this year, gave up 571 yards of total offense to Florida.

An offense that is going to be led by quarterback Stetson Bennett on Saturday afternoon, was stalled when Bennett was forced to leave the contest due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the second quarter.

A Georgia defense under Kirby Smart had never given up that many yards. It was a long day for everyone involved. And it's been a long offseason waiting for this one.

Though on the other side of the field, there are some desperate men and desperate men are dangerous. Dan Mullen is in full-on "nothing to lose" mode at (4-3), he's starting an uber-talented young quarterback and he's got a defensive coordinator that looks to be on his way out looking to spoil his former employer's undefeated season.

Add on top of that that everyone involved in this football game understands the magnitude of the moment and the rivalry, it should be a tough contest. At least early.

A lot has been and will continue to be, made about Georgia's starting quarterback situation. Stetson Bennett has been donned the starter, just like Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for Florida. Though you will see four quarterbacks Saturday in this contest and a lot of them all in our opinion.

Though most importantly, for these upper-classmen, unfinished business was about more than a pursuit of a national title.

It was about revenge.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.