Skip to main content

G-Day Tickets Now Available, Here is How To Buy

University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 16. Ticket Information Available Below
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Below is a statement released by the University of Georgia

For Immediate Release

March 28, 2022

Tickets for 2022 G-Day Now Available

ATHENS —— University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 16, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. The 2022 G-Day game is presented by Piedmont Healthcare and Georgia Milk Commission.

G-Day is set for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff, and the game will be televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be broadcast live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network affiliates across Georgia, as well as on the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tickets for the G-Day game are on sale now and are $5 each, with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. All tickets sales will be handled digitally and seating is reserved. Tickets for UGA students are free of charge.

Sanford Stadium gates will open at 10:00 a.m. The annual Georgia Football alumni flag football game will kick off at 10:15 a.m. Fans can catch a close-up glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs at the Dawg Walk, which will commence at the Tate Center Parking Lot at 11:50 a.m.

Parking for G-Day is free of charge and available on a first-come-first-served basis. A limited number of Game Day parking lots will be reserved for parking permits only. Tailgating for G-Day is permitted, with normal on-campus Game Day procedures in place, beginning at 7:00 a.m. A G-Day campus parking map is available for viewing on www.georgiadogs.com. The Game Day shuttle service will also be running from the East Campus Parking Deck and the Intramural Fields, off College Station Road.

Georgia has averaged over 73,000 fans in attendance at the spring games during the Kirby Smart era. That figure excludes last year’s G-Day game, when capacity was reduced to 25 percent because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All G Day-related information is available, including tickets, parking and game day policies at the following address:

https://georgiadogs.com/gameday/football-vs-g-day-red-and-black-game/football/31/

171A3BCA-486B-44B9-9F22-ADF309A5FBDA
News

Practice Notes: Freshman Backer Flashing Future Stardom

By Brooks Austin53 minutes ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1673-L
News

LOOK: Fake Social Media Account Portraying Travon Walker Dupes NFL Network

By Brooks AustinMar 25, 2022
211004_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0488-X2
News

SOURCES: Georgia Has a Star On Their Hands

By Brooks AustinMar 25, 2022
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2945-X2
News

NFL Analyst Makes Major Draft Prediction for Travon Walker

By Jonathan WilliamsMar 24, 2022
D9DD5FEC-22A9-4E43-B9BE-80700525BA77
News

WATCH: Georgia Commit Looks INSANE on Track at 6'6

By Brooks AustinMar 24, 2022
220315_AJW_FB_PRESS_0723-X4
News

“Never Been This Thin,” Georgia Dealing With Major Depth Issues

By Harrison RenoMar 24, 2022
210920_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0488-L
News

Smart Says Jalen Carter's Role Set to Change, Needs More

By Brooks AustinMar 23, 2022
32A60B47-2EDE-4F6B-A962-A156D07DC5DD
News

Kirby Smart Calls New Assistant a "Rising Star"

By Brooks AustinMar 23, 2022