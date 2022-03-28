University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 16. Ticket Information Available Below

Below is a statement released by the University of Georgia

For Immediate Release

March 28, 2022

Tickets for 2022 G-Day Now Available

ATHENS —— University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 16, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. The 2022 G-Day game is presented by Piedmont Healthcare and Georgia Milk Commission.

G-Day is set for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff, and the game will be televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be broadcast live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network affiliates across Georgia, as well as on the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app.

Tickets for the G-Day game are on sale now and are $5 each, with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. All tickets sales will be handled digitally and seating is reserved. Tickets for UGA students are free of charge.

Sanford Stadium gates will open at 10:00 a.m. The annual Georgia Football alumni flag football game will kick off at 10:15 a.m. Fans can catch a close-up glimpse of the 2022 Bulldogs at the Dawg Walk, which will commence at the Tate Center Parking Lot at 11:50 a.m.

Parking for G-Day is free of charge and available on a first-come-first-served basis. A limited number of Game Day parking lots will be reserved for parking permits only. Tailgating for G-Day is permitted, with normal on-campus Game Day procedures in place, beginning at 7:00 a.m. A G-Day campus parking map is available for viewing on www.georgiadogs.com. The Game Day shuttle service will also be running from the East Campus Parking Deck and the Intramural Fields, off College Station Road.

Georgia has averaged over 73,000 fans in attendance at the spring games during the Kirby Smart era. That figure excludes last year’s G-Day game, when capacity was reduced to 25 percent because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All G Day-related information is available, including tickets, parking and game day policies at the following address:

https://georgiadogs.com/gameday/football-vs-g-day-red-and-black-game/football/31/