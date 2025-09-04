Weather Report: Georgia Bulldogs' Week Two Matchup Against the Austin Peay Governors
Here is what attendees of Georgia's week two matchup against Austin Peay can expect from the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their second matchup of the 2025 college football season and are looking to begin their season 2-0 as they prepare to face the Austin Peay Governors in Athens. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia leads 1-0.
The Bulldogs are heading into this week's matchup fresh off a monstrous week one victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs' victory extended their win streak in Sanford Stadium to 32 consecutive games and helped the team jump into the No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Dawgs will be looking to extend their streaks this Saturday as they face the Governors. m
For those attending Saturday's contest, expect warm temperatures. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 88° and a low of °64 and a 21% chance of precipitation.
Georgia and Austin Peay's week two matchup is set to kick off on Saturday, September 6th, at 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily