Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Adds Clarity to Safety Competition

As fall camp begins to ramp up, Georgia has plenty position battles on the horizon. With questions about the safety position, Kirby Smart added some clarity.

Playing defensive back at the University of Georgia is particularly demanding. There's defensive backs coach Fran Brown, safeties coach Will Muschamp, and head coach Kirby Smart with their hands in that room at all times. So, there's ample demands, and rightfully so. 

As Georgia ramps up fall camp, they've got some questions in the defensive back room. Who will join Kelee Ringo at corner, and who will join Chris Smith in the back end at Safety??? 

So, Kirby Smart took the time to address the potential options in the back end. 

"Chris has done a great job leading that group. I think he sets the tone each day for the work ethic. He's been a hard worker since he's been here. Tough guy. He plays bigger than he actually is. So we're very lucky and fortunate to have Chris back to help lead that secondary unit. As far as who will be opposite him, a lot of guys are in that mix. Tykee's worked there some, Dan's worked there some. The two freshmen will factor in there. David Daniel will factor in there. We're not looking to find the starter opposite him. We're looking to find the best four safeties we can find. We didn't have enough DBs. We don't know what that's going to look like this year in terms of, Do we have six effective DBs or are we more talented at the linebacker position that we have to have more linebackers on the field?"

In years past, Georgia favored dime personnel packages on third downs. They would bring a sixth defensive back onto the field and drop off a linebacker, but as you noticed in Smart's comments, last year, that wasn't favorable to their personnel. This year, however, it just might be. 

Left Safety

  1. Dan Jackson
  2. Tykee Smith/David Daniel
  3. Malaki Starks
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Right Safety

  1. Christopher Smith
  2. Tykee Smith/David Daniel
  3. Malaki Starks

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

6588C1C1-8131-4808-82C2-BD98B5C0DB58
News

Jordan Davis Described as a "Menace" So Far During Eagles Training Camp

By Harrison Reno12 hours ago
009C1F4D-3DB6-4A59-B3F3-231FD48D59D1
News

WATCH: Georgia Players Describe Their Favorite Part About Camp

By Brooks Austin17 hours ago
USATSI_17302750
News

Kansas City Chiefs Release Former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Baker

By Harrison Reno18 hours ago
570DDA1A-1A26-4F6C-B3BF-0A108C013A92
News

REPORT: Nakobe Dean Getting First Team Reps with the Eagles

By Jonathan Williams21 hours ago
794BB7A5-AEAF-4E07-9F8D-940A7EB0D7FB
Recruiting

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

By Connor Jackson22 hours ago
USATSI_18360391
News

George Pickens Listed as a Starter by the Steelers

By Harrison Reno23 hours ago
USATSI_17507463
News

LOOK: Brenton Cox Takes to Twitter to Troll Georgia

By Jonathan WilliamsAug 7, 2022 8:07 AM EDT
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRESS_0576-L
News

Kirby Smart Names Two Freshmen Linemen That Will Need to Play Early

By Brooks AustinAug 6, 2022 2:21 PM EDT