Kirby Smart Adds Clarity to Safety Competition

Playing defensive back at the University of Georgia is particularly demanding. There's defensive backs coach Fran Brown, safeties coach Will Muschamp, and head coach Kirby Smart with their hands in that room at all times. So, there's ample demands, and rightfully so.

As Georgia ramps up fall camp, they've got some questions in the defensive back room. Who will join Kelee Ringo at corner, and who will join Chris Smith in the back end at Safety???

So, Kirby Smart took the time to address the potential options in the back end.

"Chris has done a great job leading that group. I think he sets the tone each day for the work ethic. He's been a hard worker since he's been here. Tough guy. He plays bigger than he actually is. So we're very lucky and fortunate to have Chris back to help lead that secondary unit. As far as who will be opposite him, a lot of guys are in that mix. Tykee's worked there some, Dan's worked there some. The two freshmen will factor in there. David Daniel will factor in there. We're not looking to find the starter opposite him. We're looking to find the best four safeties we can find. We didn't have enough DBs. We don't know what that's going to look like this year in terms of, Do we have six effective DBs or are we more talented at the linebacker position that we have to have more linebackers on the field?"

In years past, Georgia favored dime personnel packages on third downs. They would bring a sixth defensive back onto the field and drop off a linebacker, but as you noticed in Smart's comments, last year, that wasn't favorable to their personnel. This year, however, it just might be.

Left Safety

Dan Jackson Tykee Smith/David Daniel Malaki Starks

Right Safety

Christopher Smith Tykee Smith/David Daniel Malaki Starks

